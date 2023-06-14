TAMPA — Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are on the road this summer for a co-headlining tour of North America. The tour, produced by Live Nation and featuring special guest Metric, will make a stop on Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
This is the first time Noel and his High Flying Birds have hit the road in North America since 2019, when they made stops across North America with the Smashing Pumpkins. The launch of this tour coincided with the release day for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ fourth album “Council Skies.”
Garbage was on the road for an extensive tour in 2021 following the release of their most recent album, “No Gods No Masters.”
In the two decades prior to its breakup in 2009, Gallagher was main songwriter, lead guitarist and occasional lead vocalist of Oasis. High Flying Birds first emerged in 2011 with their eponymous album released in October that year. It has sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide.
Since releasing their eponymous debut album in 1995, Garbage has blazed a unique sonic trail, amassing a passel of hits as well as seven Grammy nominations along the way to 17 million albums sold. The band — consisting of Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig — has been together for over 25 years.
“No Gods No Masters,” the seventh and most recent album from Garbage, was released in 2021 to some of the best reviews of the band’s career. The band has since begun work on its next studio album, due for release early next year on BMG records.
Metric is a critically acclaimed rock band from Toronto consisting of Emily Haines, James Shaw, Joshua Winstead and Joules Scott Key. The band started playing together in New York City in 2001 and has gone on to garner music industry honors across eight studio albums, including two Juno Awards for Alternative Album of the Year.
The band’s expansive career has seen them collaborate with late rock legend Lou Reed, who sang on the track, “The Wanderlust” on the band’s 2012 album, “Synthetica.”
The band’s 2012 single “Youth Without Youth” was the first single ever to debut at No. 1 on the Canadian alternative rock charts where it stayed for a record 16 weeks. Its latest release, 2022's “Formentera,” spun off another No. 1 Canadian Alternative Radio hit, “All Comes Crashing,” which also hit Top 10 in the U.S. Triple A radio chart.
This year marks the band’s 20th anniversary of its debut album, 2003’s “Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?”
Photo courtesy of SACKS AND COMPANY
Garbage will play the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 22.