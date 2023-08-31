TAMPA — Arts Legacy Remix is a grass roots, ground-up undertaking that demonstrates how The Straz continues to discover new and innovative ways to create and present art that is entertaining, accessible, empowering and inspiring. Most performances in the series will be presented on the Straz Center’s Riverwalk Stage, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa.
Admission is free. All performances will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.strazcenter.org.
The lineup includes live music, dance, storytelling and more.
The cultural celebration “strives to inform participants how art can heal and provide understanding in a skeptical and divisive time.” Through a network of community members, the Arts Legacy team builds a series of performances highlighting certain cultures that themselves are foundations to the Tampa Bay area.
Arts Legacy Remix celebrates the many varied cultures and talented local artists who reside in the Tampa Bay area. Each performance focuses on a different theme. Following is a look at upcoming performances.
• Friday, Oct. 6 — Arts Legacy Remix: Third Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.
The Straz Center celebrates the many cultural threads in the tapestry of Hispanic culture. From Latin America to the Caribbean islands, the artistry that enriches Hispanic culture will be celebrated. A joyous evening is planned, full of breathtaking visual arts, vibrant music and dance.
• Friday, Nov. 17 — Arts Legacy Remix: A Journey Across India.
This event is sure to be a spectacularly colorful evening of music, dance, ritual and pageantry honoring the cultural diversity of India. Visual art will be an important part of the evening’s presentation. A variety of craft vendors will be onsite as well.
• Friday, Jan. 12 — Arts Legacy Remix: Sixth Annual MLK Jr. Commemoration.
The Straz Center remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a celebration that amplifies the commitment to manifest his dream. Join The Straz for an evening of gospel music, the powerful writings of Dr. King and young voices sharing their hopes and vision for 2024.
• Friday, Feb. 23 — Arts Legacy Remix: Mabuhay Fiesta, a Celebration of Filipino Culture.
This evening will be a celebration of the vibrant visual art, fashion, music and cherished foods that make up the Filipino culture. The audience will experience the richness and range of emotions that emanated from the culture’s ability to story tell through many artistic forms.
• Friday, March 22 — Arts Legacy Remix: Tampa Bay Artistic Tapestry.
Authentic self-expression and experiences will be celebrated. In this commemoration of the Stonewall Riots, local talented artists across the Tampa Bay area that embody the global impact of the LGBTQIA+ community will be featured.
• Friday, April 12 — Arts Legacy Remix: Celebrate MENA.
This insightful event will feature the culture and artistry of the Middle East and North Africa with stunning visual arts, expressive dance and moving music.
• Monday, June 17 — Arts Legacy Remix: Fourth Annual Juneteenth Commemoration.
The performance will be presented in Jaeb Theater. The importance of Juneteenth — June 19th, 1865 — will be recognized. It was the date when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been set free, two years after the country’s official abolishment of slavery. This commemoration will be comprised of spoken remembrances, writings of historical importance and an original performance of music, poetry and dance created especially for this event.