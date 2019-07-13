TAMPA — Three-time CMA nominee Dierks Bentley will perform Saturday, July 20, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $29.75. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Bentley kicked off his 2019 “Burning Man Tour” Jan. 17 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Joining Bentley on the tour are special guests Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights.
“I talked to Jon Pardi last April about the idea of going back on the road together one last time, and I am so happy that I can finally let our fans in on this,” said Bentley in a press release promoting the tour. “I’m still coming off the high of playing Hollywood Bowl and the last tour but knowing that this Burning Man Tour with Pardi was out there waiting has been so awesome. We cannot wait to get back on the road.”
Dierks will make notable stops throughout the country including his return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena after making a sold-out headlining debut in 2016.
The multi-platinum singer/songwriter has a reputation for equal parts affability and authenticity. Reaching a new creative high, Bentley co-wrote 10 of 13 tracks on his current album “The Mountain,” which earned him the highest debut sales of his career and became his seventh chart-topping album. Bentley has amassed 17 career No. 1 hits, billions of digital streams, countless nominations from the ACMs, Billboard Music Awards and more while earning 13 Grammy nominations, including at least one stemming from each of his last six albums.
Bentley continues with his endeavors outside of the music industry by partnering with Flag & Anthem to create an exclusive lifestyle collection, Desert Son, and with four Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row locations throughout the country. For information, visit www.Dierks.com.