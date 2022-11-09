Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.