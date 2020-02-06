A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Birds of Prey’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ewan McGregor, Ella Jay Basco, Chris Messina and Ali Wong
- Director: Cathy Yen
- Rated: R
You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made’
- Genre: Comedy and family
- Cast: Winslow Fegley, Ophelia Lovibond, Craig Robinson and Wallace Shawn
- Director: Tom McCarthy
- Rated: PG
Coming to Disney+ on Feb. 7, “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of a quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency.
An elementary school oddball, the clueless but confident Timmy (Winslow Fegley) must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother (Ophelia Lovibond), her well-meaning boyfriend (Kyle Bornheimer), his teacher/nemesis (Wallace Shawn) and a school-mandated guidance counselor (Craig Robinson), all in his quest to become the best detective in the world.
‘Come to Daddy’
- Genre: Comedy and horror
- Cast: Elijah Wood, Stephen McHattie, Martin Donovan, Michael Smiley and Simon Chin
- Director: Ant Timpson
- Rated: R
After receiving a cryptic letter from his estranged father, Norval (Elijah Wood) travels to his dad’s oceanfront home for what he hopes will be a positive experience. If only he’d known the dark truth about his old man beforehand.
‘Horse Girl’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, and Paul Reiser
- Director: Jeff Baena
- Rated: R
Coming to Netflix on Feb. 7, “Horse Girl” is a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman's search for the truth, however abstract it may be.
Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially isolated arts-and-crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams upend the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality.