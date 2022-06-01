Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR – A candidate forum for newly redrawn District 13 of the Florida House of Representatives will be hosted by the Belleair Women’s Republican Club Friday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
A check for $32 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by May 30; mail check to BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair 33756. No walkups can be accommodated.
Concert in the Park
DUNEDIN — The Push Button Rocket Band will perform Saturday, June 4, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin.
The concert is part of the fourth annual Paint Dunedin Purple event for Alzheimer's event to support the continued care, support and research of the Alzheimer's Association. The concert is presented by the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association.
For information, visit www.dunedingov.com
Rain Barrel Workshop
DUNEDIN — A rain barrel workshop will be presented Saturday, June 4, 10 to 11 a.m., at the Dunedin Community Garden, 1040 Virginia St., Dunedin.
Learn how to harvest rainwater with Melissa West, Florida-Friendly Landscaping Public Education Program Coordinator with UF IFAS Extension Office. Rain barrels are a great way to conserve water, save money, and protect the planet. For information and to register, visit www.dunedingov.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/40291/922?curm=6&cury=2022. Spaces are limited.
Call 727-298-3215, ext. 1324, or email ngass@dunedinfl.net.
Friends of the Safety Harbor Public Library Book Sale
SAFETY HARBOR — The Friends of the Safety Harbor Public Library will host a book sale Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Books of all genres in good condition will be available for purchase, along with DVDs, music CDs, antique books, and more. Many items will be priced at $1. All proceeds benefit library programs and initiatives.
Craft Fair Summer Kick-off
CLEARWATER — The Craft Fair Summer Kick-off will take place Saturday, June 4, at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Support local artists and vendors at Morningside’s Craft Fair Summer Kick-Off. There will be crafts, food trucks and live music. Visit www.myclearwaterevents.com.
Archaeology Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — An archaeology hike will be presented Saturday, June 4, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Hike to an active archaeological dig site on Weeden Island. Attendees will learn about the early peoples that inhabited Weedon Island thousands of years ago, and the ongoing work being done by researchers to better understand these ancient cultures and how they interacted with their environment.
This hike is recommended for adults and youth ages 12 and older. Participants should be prepared for a 2-mile hike on uneven terrain.
Cost is $5 a person. Proceeds will support the Friends of Weedon Island, a non-profit organization that work to promotes education and conservation of the Weedon Island Preserve. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Clearwater Beach Pool Party
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Beach Pool Party will take place Friday, June 10, 5 p.m., at Clearwater Beach Recreation Complex, 69 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater.
Cool off and hang out by the pool for the first aquatic event of the season. Visit www.myclearwaterevents.com.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will be shown Friday, June 10, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Photography Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A photography hike will be presented Saturday, June 11, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This program will begin with a brief classroom session to highlight the seasonal features of the preserve, as well as specific wildlife behaviors, that will help participants capture the natural beauty of the area. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.
This hike is roughly 2 miles in total length on a combination of boardwalks and unimproved, natural paths. This program is best suited for adults.
Cost is $3. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Songbird Sunrise
TARPON SPRINGS — Songbird Sunrise will be presented Saturday, June 11, 5:15 to 7:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Bring your coffee and favorite folding chair to join a quiet sunrise listening experience. The event begins in total darkness to allow participants to hear the nighttime calls of nocturnal birds. As the sky lightens with the sun’s ascent, daytime birds begin their vocal greeting. Birds will be identified by their songs and calls by knowledgeable preserve volunteer staff. This event encourages silence for optimal enjoyment of the natural environment.
Participants should arrive by 5:15 a.m. The gate will close at 5:30 a.m. Admission is free. The event is open to the public. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Birds of Brooker Hike
TARPON SPRINGS — The Birds of Brooker Hike will take place Saturday, June 11, 8 to 10 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Hikers will learn how to identify the county's common birds as they meander along a one-mile trail. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair
TAMPA – The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair will be held Monday, June 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Tampa-Westshore/Airport, 700 N. Westshore Blvd.
Attendees can meet with local companies who have immediate employment needs from entry-level positions to skilled trade, health care and even top managerial positions. The event is designed to help put jobseekers face to face with companies such as those listed on the Tampa Bay Times Top Places to Work.
The job fair will also have several of the area's top schools for continuing education; local universities and vocational/technical institutes will be on hand.
Admission and parking are free. Pre-registration is not required.
Come prepared, bring your resume, and dress to impress.
For additional information contact Dave LaBell, 727-893-8523.
Luncheon and show
LARGO — A luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, June 16, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This month’s show will be themed “Summer Time Picnic.” Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $14. Register at the center. For more information, call 727-518-3131
Juneteenth Celebration
DUNEDIN — A Juneteenth Celebration will take place Saturday, June 18, 5 to 8 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin.
Join the city of Dunedin to celebrate the oldest known national holiday, Juneteenth. Experience live music and dance performances, craft and food vendors, poetry and more. Admission is free.
For information, visit www.DunedinGov.com/events.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, June 18, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Largo Palooza
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, ’90s Dude will perform Friday, June 24, 7 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Our Wildest Place Guided Hike
TARPON SPRINGS — The Our Wildest Place Guided Hike will be offered Saturday, June 25, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Nearly 9,000 acres of undeveloped land in our crowded county is a real treasure. Come and enjoy the beauty on this one-mile hike. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
This is a free hike, however space is limited.
Summer Celebration at the Pool
DUNEDIN — The Summer Celebration at the Pool will take place Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Highlander Pool, 1937 Ed Eckert Drive, Dunedin.
Bring the whole family to Highlander Pool for some fun in the sun and enjoy water games, yard games, contests, relay races, DJ music and raffles. Attendees may bring a non-perishable food item for a chance to win a prize. Concessions available for purchase with Kona Ice and Westchase BBQ.
Cost is $3 a person. Those 2 and younger will be admitted for free.
For information, visit www.DunedinGov.com/pool.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “The Lion King” (2019) will be shown Friday, July 8, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, July 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
The speaker will be Wilton Simpson, President of the Florida Senate.
A check for $32 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by July 1. Mail the check to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. No walkups can be accommodated.
Midnight Madness
LARGO — Midnight Madness will be offered Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., and Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
Midnight Madness is for grades K-5 at Highland; and grades 4-8 at Southwest. Cost is $50 a person, and $40 per sibling. Registration is required. Children will be supervised while they play sports, make crafts, play games, and enjoy time with their friends. Participants should bring socks, bathing suit, and pillow and blanket.
Pier to take a lick at Ice Cream Day
ST. PETERSBURG – Waffle or sugar cone? National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17, and to celebrate, the St. Pete Pier will host the inaugural Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival at Pier Plaza.
From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy ice cream and other frozen goodies from dozens of local vendors serving up creations from soft serve to craft scoop ice cream, gelatos, popsicles, and more!
Guests will have the opportunity to judge and vote for the first ever Best Ice Cream in Tampa Bay award.
This event is free to attend and open to the public.
Luncheon and show
LARGO — A luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, July 21, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This month’s show will be themed “It’s All Greek to Me.” Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $14. Register at the center. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Make ’Em Laugh will perform Friday, July 22, 7 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Back to School Open House & Expo
DUNEDIN — The Back to School Open House & Expo will be presented Thursday, July 28, 6 to 8 p.m., at MLK, Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane, Dunedin.
Bring the whole family to get prepared for the school year. Visit with local exhibitors providing information about school resources and information including before/after school activities, health, wellness, safety and more. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities and games. The first 200 school-age children will receive a free backpack.
Admission is free. Vendor cost is $25. For information, visit www.DunedinGov.com.
Purple Heart Recognition Day
DUNEDIN — Purple Heart Recognition Day will take place Sunday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., at Purple Heart Park
300 Main St., Dunedin.
Join the city of Dunedin as it honors and pays tribute to all veterans with special focus on Purple Heart recipients who have earned the military tribute by virtue of their bravery and sacrifice. The event is presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation. Admission is free.
For information, visit www.DunedinGov.com/events.
Dunedin's Transportation Expo
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation and the Committee on Aging will host a transportation expo Wednesday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to noon.
Admission is free. Organizers seek to bring awareness about the many local transportation services available to the community. Vendors will showcase current transit options, emerging possibilities, trends and future projects.
Get a free ride to the event. Call Neighborly Care Services at 727-571-4384 at least 24 hours in advance and mention this event. For information, visit www.DunedinGov.com.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” will be shown Friday, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details
Float-In Movie
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present a Float-In Movie Friday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., at Highlander Pool, 1937 Ed Eckert Drive, Dunedin.
Cost is $6 a person. Ages 2 and younger will be admitted free. The event will feature games, trivia and a movie shown poolside. The movie will be “Remember the Titans. Single person pool floats are allowed. Concessions will be available.
To register, visit www.DunedinGov.com/events.
Angels seek vendors for earthly sale
ST. PETERSBURG – Angel Outreach Ministry is inviting vendors to participate in a “Craft and Treasure Sale” Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S.
Cost of an 8-foot table with two chairs is $35. Vendors keep all proceeds. The event will be indoors with concessions and free parking.
To reserve a table, call Susan, 727-565-9482 or email housernfl@gmail.com, or Barbara, 727-381-2499, ext. 214.
A completed registration form and full payment are required in advance to guarantee a table.
Angel Outreach supports local vulnerable families.
Luncheon and show
LARGO — A luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, Aug. 18, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This month’s show will be themed “Jumpin’ Jive.” Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $14. Register at the center. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Sing, Sing, Sing will perform Friday, Aug. 26, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Midnite Madness
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present Midnite Madness Friday, Aug. 26, 7 to midnight, at MLK, Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane, Dunedin.
Skate, scooter, play ‘til midnight and test your skills on extreme inflatables or the games truck. The fun also includes mini scooter/skate jams, music, giveaways and a snack food buffet. Presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation and hosted by the Youth Advisory Committee.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be shown Friday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details
City to host ShredFest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest event Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, or until full capacity has been reached. This easy, drive-through event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for free and secure on-site shredding and recycling. All patrons are to remain in their cars during the event.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no cost, recycle used cooking oil, and pick up free, recycled mulch all year-round. ShredFest is part of the city of Largo’s sustainability initiatives. To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming events, visit OurFutureLargo.com.
Coastal Market outdoor market
LARGO — Coastal Market will hold its third annual outdoor market Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the store, 607 Clearwater-Largo Road N.
The market will include 30 local vendors specializing in arts, crafts, plants, holiday items and food vendors. There also will be costume contests.
For information, call 727-587-6607 or email coastalmarket607@gmail.com.
To submit event announcements, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.