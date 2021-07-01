CLEARWATER — Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will perform Sunday, March 27, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Formed in 2014, Rumours has taken the United States by storm with their stage-scorching renditions of Fleetwood Mac songs. Fans across the nation will tell you that Rumours is the band to see if you are looking for an authentic recreation of a live Fleetwood Mac show.
In just under five years, Rumours have landed themselves the reputation of being the best Fleetwood Mac tribute band and has made fans internationally. In the summer of 2019, the band toured top venues and festivals in The Netherlands, bringing them new fans.
Rumours is fronted by Mekenzie Thrift, performing Steve Nicks vocals; Adrienne Cottrel on keyboards and Christine McVie vocals; and Denny Hanson, playing acoustic guitar and singing Lindsey Buckingham vocals. Alex Thrift is on lead guitar, Jim Ramsdell on bass and Daniel Morrison on drums. The band members pride themselves on being the most authentic Fleetwood Mac tribute.