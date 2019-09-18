TAMPA — GWAR will perform Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $22. Call 813-247-2518 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The horrific metal titans GWAR are back to wreak havoc once more. The band kicked off a headlining tour alongside Sacred Reich and Toxic Holocaust Sept. 12 in Norfolk, Virginia.
The tongue-in-cheek story of GWAR is carved across the history of this barren and hopeless planet, but GWAR themselves are not of this world. Their story begins in the deepest reaches of outer space. Long ago, the beings who would become the rock band GWAR were part of an elite fighting force, the Scumdogs of the Universe. For eons, they served as thralls to a supreme being known only as the Master. But one by one, each future member of the band earned a glaring reputation for being an intergalactic failure.
They were banished, sent away on a fool’s errand to conquer an insignificant planet floating in a dark corner of the universe: the planet Earth.
Once here, GWAR shaped the face of the globe, destroying and rebuilding the natural world, and giving rise to all of human history. Aliens to some, gods and demons to others, these erstwhile Scumdogs helped create the human race.
A less embellished biography of the band places their formation in Richmond, Virginia, in 1984. Their thematic and visual concept revolves around an elaborate, sci-fi themed mythology. Their music and performances feature over-the-top violent, sexual and scatological humor as well as social and political satire.