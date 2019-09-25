TAMPA — Brantley Gilbert will perform Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $39. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Gilbert kicked off his “Not Like Us Tour” June 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Along for the ride are Michael Ray and Lindsay Eli. Gilbert and Eli collaborated on the single “What Happens in a Small Town,” which peaked No. 10 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart. The song is the first single off Gilbert’s new album “Fire & Brimstone,” due for release Oct. 4. Earlier this year, he was in the studio finishing up work on the new album.
“I’m trying to open things up, but keep bringing the intensity,” Gilbert said in a press release. “I think Michael really gets how guys feel, and rolls into a sound that’s all his own, and Lindsay, man, the only thing better than the way she sings is the way she plays that guitar. I am really fired up to be bringing both these folks out on the road this fall, because I know they’re gonna give the BG Nation something that’s gonna lift’em up, throw’em down, and make them glad they got there early.”
Originally signed to Average Joes Entertainment, Colt Ford's label, Gilbert’s released “Modern Day Prodigal Son” in 2009. He followed with “Halfway to Heaven” before signing with the Valory division of Big Machine Records. Since then, he has released three studio albums, including a deluxe edition of “Halfway to Heaven,” “Just as I Am” and “The Devil Don't Sleep.”
Over his career, he has scored 11 country chart entries, four of which have gone to No. 1.
For details on tickets for Gilbert's 2019 “Not Like Us Tour,” visit BrantleyGilbert.com.