LARGO — The Steeldrivers will perform Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $34.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
The Grammy Award-winning bluegrass group is on the road for a busy concert season. The band’s “Riding the Rails Tour.” The 44-date tour trek kicked off on March 31 in Sanford and will conclude on Nov. 11 in Fort Pierce.
Said Tammy King, founding member and fiddle player/vocalist for the band: “Steelheads! We are heading to some of our favorite spaces. Come on out and hang with us. Can’t wait!”
Only Nashville could give birth to a band like the SteelDrivers: a group of seasoned veterans, each distinguished in his or her own right, each valued in the town’s commercial community, who are seizing an opportunity to follow their hearts to their souls’ reward. In doing so, they are braiding their bluegrass roots with new threads of their own design, bringing together country, soul, blues, and other contemporary influences to create an unapologetic hybrid that is old as the hills but fresh as the morning dew.
SteelDrivers fan Vince Gill describes the band’s fusion as simply “an incredible combination.” Specializing in a unique mix of what might be called bluegrass soul, the SteelDrivers have become one of the biggest names in progressive bluegrass after making their debut in 2005. While there’s a strong traditional streak in the SteelDrivers sound, they bring a passion to their delivery that adds a distinctive flavor, and they’re not afraid of adding a forceful grit to the music.
The SteelDrivers have been nominated for four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s New Artist of the Year Award and was IBMA’s 2009 Emerging Artist of The Year. In 2015, “The Muscle Shoals Recordings” won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Recording.
The SteelDrivers are Richard Bailey on banjo, Tammy Rogers on fiddle, Mike Fleming on bass, Brent Truitt on mandolin and Matt Dame on guitar.