CLEARWATER — The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the highly anticipated summer musical theater line-up. The theme this summer will be “Summer of Sondheim” in honor of the legendary composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim.
To celebrate Sondheim’s legacy, the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts will present two of his award-winning productions, including “Sunday in the Park with George” and “Into the Woods.” Performances will be presented in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets for all performances are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for students and military with photo ID. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Following is a summary of the productions with dates and times.
“Sunday in the Park with George” will be presented Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 1, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, July 2, at 2 and 7 p.m.
Sondheim’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning musical “Sunday in the Park with George” follows a fictionalized version of French painter George Seurat as he struggles with creating meaningful art while trying to maintain a relationship with his wife, Dot. Amid the scorn of the artistic community, Seurat's artistic ability thrives while his love diminishes. A century later, Seurat's descendant — named George and also an artist — finds himself burnt out and in search of what artistic path to follow, but he finds the answer to his future in the past.
“Sunday in the Park with George” will be directed by Hoffman School of the Arts Drama Department Chair Jack Holloway and Hoffman School of the Arts Music Department Chair Yohance Wicks. The cast will be comprised of Hoffman School of the Arts alumni. Many of the actors in this production strengthened their skills as an artist through the Hoffman’s educational classes, private lessons and theater productions. Chris Cavazza, who plays the main character George, has been a part of the Marcia P. Hoffman School theater programs for seven years.
“‘Sunday in the Park with George’ is truly one of the most beautiful musicals ever created,” said Holloway in a press release. “It's about life, love, art ... and how the world needs more of all three. It's not an easy show to put on by any means ... but this cast of talented young artists are more than ready to rise to that challenge and tell a story you will always remember.”
“Into the Woods” will be presented Thursday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 6, at 2 and 7 p.m.
Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical “Into the Woods” brings our favorite fairytales to life. The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
Chris Cavazza will take on a new role as assistant director for the Hoffman’s production of the musical with lead direction by Holloway and Wicks.
“Sondheim was a technical and theoretical master who blended good compositional technique with raw emotion in a way that was unique and unchallenged,” said Wicks. “The difficulty in conducting Sondheim is capturing every bit of nuance that he intended, but the joy is in the journey, and everyone leaves satisfied!”