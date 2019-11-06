TAMPA — Casting Crowns will headline a concert Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $20. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Presented by Premier Productions, this arena tour brings together Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and Elevation Worship.
This concert series is the first time three of the most prolific bands in the Christian music space join forces for a musical experience unlike any other. With each of the three acts attracting their devoted fan bases, the event promoises to be a night of music, worship and praise. The tour will reinforce the power of Christian music and the powerful messages at the core of each song. The 17-date circuit kicked off Nov.1 in Memphis, Tennessee.
"Everyone knows that UNITY is one of the most powerful forces in the world," said Shane Quick, owner of Premier Productions. "These bands coming together represent that very force. The prayer is that this tour exemplifies the unity of the body of Christ. One body and one voice. This tour is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Never have we seen these bands tour together. It's a can't miss experience."
Casting Crowns, a seven-piece band from Georgia, debuted their first album in 2003. From the very beginning, the local church has been the base of the band's music.
"Because we have the honor of walking with people in our churches, we get to see what people are going through — the issues that are impacting everyone now,” said Mark Hall, lead singer and primary songwriter of Casting Crowns. “Its' in these situations that ideas are born for what we all need to hear right here and now."
Casting Crowns has since released 12 albums, achieved 18 GMA Dove Awards, and won a Grammy while continuing their ministry and mission around the world. For more information and complete discography, visit www.castingcrowns.com.
Hillsong Worship exists to serve the global church and equip believers everywhere with songs of Holy Spirit power that exalt and glorify the Name of Jesus, build the Church and fuel revival on the earth. With songs such as "What a Beautiful Name," "Cornerstone," "Mighty to Save," "This I Believe (The Creed)" and "Who You Say I Am," Hillsong Worship’s catalogue is sung by an estimated 50 million people worldwide each week. Featuring worship leaders and songwriters such as Brooke Ligertwood, Ben Fielding, Reuben Morgan, Joel Houston, Taya Gaukrodger, Aodhan King, David Ware and more, Hillsong Worship is committed to continuing its legacy of writing and leading songs that — by God's grace — impact both individual devotion and congregational worship for the glory of God. For more information, visit www.hillsong.com/worship.
Elevation Worship is the worship ministry of Elevation Church, a multisite church based in Charlotte, North Carolina, led by Pastor Steven Furtick. Their newest project, “Paradoxology,” released in April of 2019 is a collection of songs from their most recent Grammy-nominated album, “Hallelujah Here Below,” which released in September of 2018. Elevation Worship has produced multiple albums which included RIAA Platinum Certified and American Christian radio top-five song "O Come to The Altar" and the RIAA Gold Certified song "Do It Again. In 2018, Elevation Worship had eight songs in the CCLI top 100 list, two of which were in the top 20. This ministry is passionate about producing songs for the local church that connect others to God. Their main priority is to create an atmosphere of worship so people can encounter Jesus in a real and personal way. For more information, visit elevationworship.com.