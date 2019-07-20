ST. PETERSBURG — Comedian Brian Regan will take the stage Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
Considered by critics, fans and fellow comedians as one of the best stand-ups in the country, Regan is on the road for a nonstop theater tour this summer. He made his London debut in February at the Leicester Square Theatre. Annually, Regan visits nearly 100 cities, selling out many venues in North America.
“Stand Up and Away with Brian Regan,” the comedian’s new Netflix series, premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld executive produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.
In November 2017, Regan premiered his first Netflix special, “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers,” the first of a two-special deal with Netflix. Regan’s previous stand-up special, “Brian Regan: Live from Radio City Music Hall” (2015), was the first-ever live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.
Regan made his Kennedy Center debut in March. He made his Carnegie Hall debut in November 2017 following years of performances in New York City’s finest theaters including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, the Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. His tour has included visits to Denver’s legendary 8,600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 12,500-seat EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City.
A regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Regan is the rare stand-up guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment followed by a segment on the couch to chat with Fallon. Regan was a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” He made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock’s film “Top Five” and made 28 stand-up appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”
Regan’s comedy releases include “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers” (2017) on Netflix; “Brian Regan: Live from Radio City Music Hall” (2015) airing on Comedy Central; “All By Myself” (2010), available on CD and download; “The Epitome of Hyperbole” (2008); “Brian Regan Standing Up” (2007); “I Walked on the Moon” (2004); and “Brian Regan Live” (1997).