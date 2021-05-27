‘Reverberations’ to debut at the James Museum
ST. PETERSBURG — The Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum will present “Reverberations,” an exhibition featuring artwork exclusively by Black artists, beginning Juneteenth, Saturday, June 19, at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
“Reverberations” will share artwork from emerging and established Black artists who live and work in Tampa Bay and across the Southeastern United States. Through each artist’s own perspective, this exhibition will challenge viewers with stories of structural racism and oppression, as well as celebrate hope and resilience.
“Reverberations” seeks to showcase the highs and lows of the Black experience in America, highlighting themes of family and community as well as marginalization and prejudice.
“Can you hear the song that has been playing for over four centuries? Can you feel how it vibrates our nation? Can you see how it has affected your neighbor, your friends, and your family?” Desmond Clark, curator of the exhibition, said in his take on the collection. “These artists live this every day. They weave the stories of past BIPOC people with their own. They inform and shape the art and actions that will come after. The rich history passed down for generations displayed in the images in this exhibition do not just echo; they reverberate.”
This exhibition is a glimpse into the kinds of stories the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum will have the space to tell with the realization of its new museum.
“Our new location, this exhibition and partnership with the James Museum, is a representation of the unlimited opportunities we have to serve and honor our African American Community,” said Terri Lipsey-Scott, executive director of the Woodson Museum. “We are excited to bring a first-class home for African American art, history and culture to St. Petersburg.”
The James Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 727-892-4200 or visit www.thejamesmuseum.org.
“We are proud to host this exhibition by The Woodson Museum, as they amplify the voices of artists not often found at the forefront of American art and demonstrate the strength of an African American museum in our region,” said Laura Hine, executive director of the James Museum. “‘Reverberations’ demonstrates one of the James Museum’s core values of exploring our shared past and present in ways that are open, inclusive and authentic.”
The museum continues to enforce health and safety precautions such as reduced occupancy, heightened cleaning and disinfecting efforts, face covering and social distancing requirements, as well as visitor and employee health screenings. Visitors are encouraged to review all health and safety precautions prior to their visit on the museum web page devoted to COVID-19 updates.
Cirque Alcatraz announces show dates
Cirque Alcatraz will be taking its audience on a riveting journey, following of the true story of one man’s real-life nightmare of wrongful conviction and subsequent confinement after being sentenced to life in Alcatraz prison.
Cirque Alcatraz will run May 27 through June 6 in the parking lot at Brandon Town Center, 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon. Performances will be Thursday, May 27, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 28, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 29, 5:30 and 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 30, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.; Monday, May 31, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 2, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 4, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 5, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 6, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
The brand-new production will then relocate to Wesley Chapel, running from June 10-20 at the Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6330 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Performances will be Thursday, June 10, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 11, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 12, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 13, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.; Monday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 17, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 18, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 19, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 20, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $10 to $50. For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.
In the latest production from Cirque Italia, audience members will be transported through the eyes of two traveling jazz musicians who inadvertently got caught up in the story. Combining elements of mystery, theatrics and acrobatics, Cirque Alcatraz offers an experience like no other. Take a step back in time and space to when Alcatraz was the most feared prison in existence, where the most dangerous and notorious criminals were kept. Cirque Alcatraz features riveting aerial acts, jaw-dropping stunts, incredible displays of human strength and balance, mystifying illusions and hilarious comedy while guiding the audience through the narrative.
This production is rated R due to the raw content of the story. Although there is no nudity, there is adult language, acts of simulated violence, and suggestive dialogue and situations. Event organizers are requiring that any child of the age of 13 and older be accompanied by an adult of 21 years or older. Anyone below the age of 13 will not be granted access.
Since its opening in 2012, Cirque Italia has received national praise and accolades for its unique ability of fusing traditional circus acts with new and unexpected mediums, resulting in sensational Cirque experiences.
Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the CDC and local municipalities.
James Museum to present ‘Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day’
ST. PETERSBURG — The James Museum will present “Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day,” an exhibition featuring 365 original works of art by Canadian-born artist Karen Bondarchuk.
The exhibit will be on display June 19 through Sept. 6, at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
In 2014, Bondarchuk set out to mark the passing time that her mother — diagnosed with dementia in 2010 — no longer could. For 365 days, she produced a crow a day on a small hand-cut panel, remembering her mother as she once was and grieving her loss. The resulting body of work explores communication and an artist’s relationship to the world; it resonates for its depth, beauty, and whimsy.
While select imagery references personal history, the panels relate to universal emotions and sentiments. Bondarchuk chose playful, intelligent, and enigmatic crows and ravens to animate her series. Situating them in ways emblematic of the human condition, they stride and swagger, perch and cling, float and dive, converse and proclaim.
Set against splashes and swipes of color, the birds’ gestures range from bold to inquisitive to quirky. Though Bondarchuk’s motivation to create the works was a loss, each panel brims with energy, personality, and expression. “The series is simultaneously a marker of my mother’s lost time and a constant reminder of my own days, my life, and an attempt to signal visually the preciousness and individuality of each day,” she said.
“Bondarchuk’s series is a touching tribute that reminds us that time is fleeting and beautiful,” said Emily Kapes, curator of art at the James Museum. “I think this exhibition will resonate with anyone who has experienced the decline or loss of a loved one.”
“Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day” is organized by the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, Wausau, Wisconsin.
