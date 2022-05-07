TAMPA — The Warning will perform Monday, May 16, 6:30 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $16. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
The Warning infuse rock music with a much-needed shot of adrenaline. Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, this trio of sisters features Daniela "Dany" Villarreal on guitar and lead vocals; Paulina "Pau" Villarreal on drums, vocals, and piano; and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal on bass, piano, and backing vocals. Together, they charge forward with head-spinning riffs, unpredictable rhythms, stadium-size beats, and skyscraping vocals.
The Villarreal sisters stand out as a rare presence both at home on network television and on stage at the Heaven & Hell Festival. The first gained attention for their July 2014 cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" on their YouTube page.
The Warning parlayed this momentum into a series of independent releases, including their “Escape the Mind” EP in 2015, “XXI Century Blood” in 2017, and “Queen of the Murder Scene” in 2019. They graced a stacked bill at Mother of All Rock Festival as the only Mexican band and opened up two sold out Monterrey shows for The Killers and for Def Leppard in Mexico City and Guadalajara.
After amassing over 120 million YouTube views and 10 million streams, they’ve surged to the forefront of hard rock with their Lava Records debut single “Choke.” Right out of the gate, “Choke” surpassed 1 million streams.
The Warning was among the bands tapped to cover “Enter Sandman,” joining multiplatinum pop superstar Alessia Cara for “The Metallica Blacklist” album released in September 2021. The Warning released their “Mayday” EP in 2021. Earlier this year, they released the single “Money,” which climbed to No. 37 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart.