CLEARWATER — Blast Friday has returned to downtown Clearwater for its 10th annual season. This month’s event will feature a performance by English musician John Waite Friday, Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m., in the Cleveland Street District in downtown Clearwater.
General admission is free. VIP and Super VIP packages will be available in advance at the Ruth Eckerd Hall ticket office, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets also are available by calling 727-791-7400. The Ruth Eckerd Hall ticket office is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons also may purchase tickets online at www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Blast Friday is a free music, food and craft festival. Food trucks and vendors will be serving a wide variety of freshly prepared specialty food and beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages that will be available for purchase. Concertgoers are welcome to bring lawn chairs to watch Waite, a Tampa Bay area favorite, perform.
Waite got his start as the lead singer of British rockers the Babys. Their hits include “Isn’t It Time?” and “Every Time I Think of You.”
After five albums with the Babys, Waite released “Ignition,” his first solo album which boasted the hit rock single “Change.”
Waite’s next solo effort, 1984’s “No Brakes,” earned U.S. platinum success thanks to the smash hit, “Missing You.” It topped the international charts and today remains a radio staple around the globe.
The follow-up single, “Tears,” was a top 10 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts.
Continuing to evolve as both a songwriter and formidable stage presence, “Mask of Smiles” was released in 1985. The album included the hit melodies “Every Step of the Way” and “If Anybody Had a Heart,” which appeared on the soundtrack to the 1986 motion picture “About Last Night” starring Demi Moore.
Waite teamed up with Matchbox 20 lead guitarist and songwriter Kyle Cook in 2011. Their creative chemistry led to “Rough & Tumble,” a long-form exercise in raucous riffs and bloody truths highlighted by “Further the Sky,” “Shadows of Love” and the title track. “Rough & Tumble” topped the Classic Radio chart, showing that Waite can still crank out No. 1 hits after three and a half decades in the music business trenches.
In 2014, Waite released “Best,” a greatest hits album. It includes re-recorded versions of signature classics such as “Back on My Feet Again,” “Isn’t It Time” and “Missing You” as well as hard-hitting live renditions of “Head First,” “Saturday Night” and “Change.” The same year, he released the EP “Wooden Heart — Acoustic, Vol. 1.” In 2017, he followed with “Wooden Heart — Acoustic Anthology, Volume 2.”
Waite is a mainstay on Tampa Bay area radio and plays area venues frequently. He’s earned a reputation for his showmanship, blending energetic hard-rocking tracks with emotive acoustic songs while sharing stories with the audience. He does admit that the music scene has evolved over the years.
“All the bands in the ’70s sounded different,” Waite told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “Everyone seemed to have their own style.”
Having gotten his start in that era, the diversity was something that stuck with him — and he feels that a similar trend has emerged in recent years.
“I think that has come back — thank God!”
Performing live is another aspect of the industry that has changed.
“Touring was wilder as there was no rule book back then,” Waite said. “Corporate rock didn’t exist. It was great!”
Waite views himself as an innovator. Even early in his career, he didn’t seek to emulate other performs he admired. “I never wanted sound like my heroes,” Waite explained.
His impact on music can be measured in the quality of his work and his enduring chart success that began in the early 1980s. “It must seem strange to some people that I have hits from each decade since then, but that was the whole point: It doesn’t stop.”
But wait: Waite’s actually in town for two shows in one evening. In addition to Blast Friday, Waite also will join the lineup for ’70s Fest III. The concert will take place Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
If playing two concerts in one night on opposite sides of the city sounds like a logistical nightmare, don’t fret: Katie Pedretty, director of public relations at Ruth Eckerd Hall, has it all under control.
“Yes, John is performing at ’70s Fest and at Blast on the same night,” Pedretty said. “We’ve got a plan — it’s all good.”
In addition to Waite, Little River Band and the Lords of 52nd Street will perform at this year’s ’70s Fest. The event also will include the ’70s Fest Marketplace starting at 5 p.m. in the venue’s Grand Concourse as well as a classic car show, Vintage Vinyl Vault, ’70s inspired vendors, live pre-show entertainment, food for purchase and more.
Little River Band was dubbed as “the best singing band in the world” by Glenn Frey of the Eagles. Through the ’70s and ’80s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multiplatinum albums and chart topping hits such as “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man on Your Mind,” “The Other Guy” and “It’s a Long Way There.” With worldwide album and CD sales of more than 30 million copies, they were the first band to set a record for having Top 10 hits for six consecutive years.
The famed line-up that backed singer-songwriter Billy Joel from 1976 to 1981, the Lords of 52nd Street return to Clearwater performing renditions of the recorded originals by the Piano Man's original band. The Lords of 52nd Street is led by three former members of the Billy Joel band, including multi-instrumentalist Richie Cannata, drummer/percussionist Liberty DeVitto and guitarist Russell Javors. Four of the five Joel albums released during the foursome's 1976-81 tenure reached the Top 10 on the Billboard charts, including “The Stranger,” “52nd Street,” “Glass Houses” and the live “Songs in the Attic.”
For information about Blast Friday and ’70s Fest III, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.