According to Box Office Mojo’s statistics, the top four highest grossing post-apocalyptic movies are all films that are part of “The Hunger Games” franchise. “The Matrix Reloaded,” released in 2003, comes in at No. 5 on the list, followed by 2007’s “I Am Legend.”
I only mention this because we are currently living in a post-apocalyptic world, in a way. At least, it probably feels that way to Hollywood filmmakers. For two years, the pandemic blocked any chances at scoring a box office blockbuster. According to Box Office Mojo, five films grossed more than $1 billion globally in 2018; nine films did so in 2019. In 2020, the highest grossing film was Toho’s “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train,” a Japanese anime film, which earned $507 million. What happened? Pandemic.
The first film to break the billion-dollar threshold after COVID-19 became part of our reality was “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” released in December 2021. That film scored $1.9 billion in global box office.
In 2022, three films made more than $1 billion, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
So far in 2023, only one film has reached the coveted milestone: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has grossed a total of $1 billion since its release on April 5.
Summertime has traditionally been favorable to blockbusters.
But what is a blockbuster?
Webster’s defines the term as something “notably expensive, effective, successful, large or extravagant.”
The 1975 film “Jaws” ushered in the era of the summer blockbuster. Movie studios adopted a marketing strategy focusing on the release of at least one super-grossing flick no later than July 4. Early examples of summer blockbusters include “Star Wars,” released May 25, 1977; “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” released June 4, 1982; “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” released May 23, 1984; and “Batman,” released June 23, 1989. Each of these films had exceptional opening weekend revenue.
Following is a list of this year’s most anticipated summer blockbusters. Only time will tell which ones will go on to become spectacular Hollywood cash cows – and which ones will turn out to be box office bombs.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
- Release date: May 5
- Genre: Superhero
- Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone
- Rated: PG-13
The summer’s only Marvel Cinematic Universe film brings the curtain down on James Gunn’s Guardians trilogy, and promises to give fans a glimpse at what Peter Quill and his team have been doing since the defeat of Thanos. Well, those who watched the “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” do know that Mantis and Drax kidnapped Kevin Bacon to present him as a Christmas gift to Quill. The team also appeared briefly in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” just long enough to part ways with the Asgardian.
‘Fast X’
- Release date: May 19
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno
- Rated: PG-13
According to Universal Pictures, in the 11th full-length feature of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, the brawny, tough, street-smart protagonist must protect his crew and family from a criminal mastermind and cyberterrorist, who has joined forces with the son of a drug lord from a previous franchise installment. In other words: Vroom, vroom; screeeeech — KaBOOM!
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
- Release date: June 2
- Genre: Computer-animated superhero adventure
- Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac
- Not yet rated
Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy partner in a mission to save the Spider-People of multiple universes from a threat known as the Spot, an interdimensional being. Miles, however, does not see eye to eye with the Spider Society’s leader, Miguel O'Hara — which is ironic, since most spiders have eight eyes.
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’
- Release date: June 9
- Genre: Science fiction and action
- Cast: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez and Tobe Nwigwe, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa, Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, and David Sobolov
- Not yet rated
The seventh installment in the series of films based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line will revolve around various factions of Transformers race, including Autobots, Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. Having virtually no knowledge of or interest in this franchise, I will continue to ignore this franchise — at least until they introduce the Smurfbots and Carebearacons.
‘The Flash’
- Release date: June 16
- Genre: Superhero
- Cast: Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton
- Rated: PG-13
This title has been a long time coming, having been originally scheduled for release in March 2018. Ezra Miller portrays Barry Allen/The Flash in the DC Extended Universe, with the character’s first brief appearances taking place in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) and “Suicide Squad” (2016), followed by the team-building film “Justice League” (2017). Miller has given outstanding performances in each film to date, but it’s another actor who will likely draw large crowds for this movie: Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman which he played in Tim Burton’s “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1992). Yeah, he’s Batman.
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
- Release date: June 30
- Genre: Action and adventure
- Cast: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen
- Rated: PG-13
Dun da-dun dun ... dun dun dunnnn! Yeah, you know what I’m talking about. All I know is this can’t be as bad as 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” Because this is almost certainly Ford’s last adventure in the role, I hope that it’s a fitting sendoff. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was the one film my father and I admired equally during his lifetime, so the bar is set high.
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’
- Release date: July 12
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny
- Not yet rated
I’m starting to think that Tom Cruise will still be doing action movies when he’s 80 years old like some … well, like Harrison Ford. This will be the seventh installment in the franchise, and I admit that I lost interest around the third or fourth outing. I don’t think anyone requires a detailed synopsis when everyone knows it’s going to by spy vs. spy, with at least one spy eventually revealed as a traitor. Frankly, I’d prefer to watch reruns of the 1966 CBS TV series that featured the exploits of more credible IMF agents, portrayed by Barbara Bain, Martin Landau, Peter Graves, Greg Morris, Leonard Nimoy, and Peter Lupus, among others.
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’
- Release date: Aug. 4
- Genre: Computer-animated superhero adventure
- Cast: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph
- Not yet rated
This probably isn’t on the radar for most people and may not have attracted the attention of lifelong Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans. It isn’t the kind of film that one expects to achieve blockbuster status, but — much like 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” it features a unique visual style that may appeal to a broader audience. Let’s put it this way: I’m a Gen Xer who has never cared for the franchise, and based on the first trailer, I want to see this film.
‘Blue Beetle’
- Release date: Aug. 18
- Genre: Superhero
- Cast: Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle alongside Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez
- Not yet rated
Another film that isn’t necessarily expected to be a blockbuster, “Blue Beetle” has the potential to be a surprise sleeper hit this summer. It expands the DC Extended Universe with the story of Jaime Reyes, a teenager who finds himself in possession of super-human abilities when becomes a symbiotic host to an alien biotech scarab.