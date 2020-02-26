CLEARWATER — Following their Las Vegas residency at the MGM Grand, the Naked Magicians are touring the United States bringing audiences a spectacle billed as “the naughtiest and funniest magic show in the world.”
The Naked Magicians materialize in Pinellas County for a show Sunday, March 8, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Starring Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne, two of Australia’s most famous magicians, the duo will forego top hats and capes for full frontal illusions complete with magic, muscles and endless laughs. Perfect for date night or the ultimate “girls’ night out,” the Naked Magicians have performed — and undressed — for millions of fans in more than 250 cities and seven countries.
“Good magicians don't need sleeves and great magicians don't need pants,” said Tyler in a press release promoting the tour. “When we say ‘abracadabra,’ the audience isn’t always looking at our hands.”
The buff bros went from best friends to partners in prestidigitation following several boisterous audience members asking them to make their clothes disappear.
"It's kind of crazy because magic is the second-oldest profession ever and we couldn't believe that no one had combined the two things that everyone loves — magic and nudity," said Wayne.
The broad-shouldered Wayne, proud owner of a freakishly long tongue, is the first Australian magician in TV history to have his own TV series, “More Than Magic.” The sporty tan lines and incredible physique seen on stage hint at Tyler’s Speedo-wearing days when he swam competitively at the Australian National Championships and Pan Pacific Games before becoming a professional magician.
“Being on stage doing magic without relying on pockets or sleeves does add that extra challenge and ups our game,” Wayne said.
This show is for ages 18 and older. It includes male nudity, sexual references and coarse language.