Tarpon Springs Jazz Combo plays Bravura Brunch
The Tarpon Springs Jazz Combo performed before a record crowd of over 400 guests at the 26th annual Bravura Brunch on March 7 at Innisbrook Golf and Spa Resort, Palm Harbor.
The fundraiser featured Michael Francis, Florida Orchestra music director, and Grammy nominated pianist Joyce Yang in a program to benefit the Florida Orchestra community engagement and education programs. Members of the TFO North Suncoast Associates, the orchestra’s support group in upper Pinellas, presented the jazz combo to kick off the festivities with the help of Christopher M. DeLeon, associate director of bands and director of jazz studies at the Tarpon Springs Leadership Conservatory for the Arts.
The combo is part of the larger Tarpon Springs Jazz Ensemble which is one of five nationally accomplished performance ensembles within the Tarpon Springs Leadership Conservatory for the Arts at Tarpon Springs High School. What started out as an after-school program 25 years ago has developed into a daily in-school curricular performance ensemble and combo that performs over 20 times a year. This ensemble has developed a rich tradition of excellence in performing and studying all styles within the jazz genre. The Tarpon Springs Jazz Ensemble and Combos have had award-winning performances at local, state, and national jazz festivals throughout the country.
MFA announces temporary closure
ST. PETERSBURG — Because the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is committed to doing its part to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the community, and to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all who enter its doors, the museum announced that it would temporarily close to the public as of March 14.
“As a community institution that welcomes people from all over the region, the nation, and the globe, we believe it is our duty to listen to our public officials and help protect our visitors, volunteers and staff as best we can,” said Kristen A. Shepherd, executive director, in a press release. “This decision has been carefully considered, and is in line with how other arts and cultural institutions are handling this public health crisis. Museums serve as beloved community spaces offering an escape for peace, pleasure and joy. We are saddened we will not be able to provide that in these difficult times, but in the meantime, please stay connected to us online. Through our social media and website, we will continue to share the beauty of our museum and collection with you.”
With the temporary closure, the 23rd annual Art in Bloom and its related events, Wearing Flower After Hours and Art in Bloom Luncheon, scheduled for March 26-30, have been canceled. Anyone who purchased tickets for Art in Bloom events will be contacted by the Stuart Society regarding options.
DFAC to postpone Garden Party
DUNEDIN — Due to the ongoing threat from COVID-19, the board and staff of the Dunedin Fine Art Center announced that it would postpone its 40th annual Garden Party, originally set for Sunday, April 5.
“While this is of course an important event for the well-being of our organization, the health of our community must be our priority,” a press release said. “As we move forward, with plans to maintain the safety and health of everyone involved with DFAC, we anticipate the time when these health threats are behind us. We look forward to the time when we can turn to the arts to find the healing and inspiration we know they will bring a community that will be in need of it.”
For up to date information about the center, visit www.dfac.org.
Venue Theatre reschedules auditions for ‘Rock of Ages’
GULFPORT — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Venue Theatre has rescheduled casting dates for an upcoming production of the musical “Rock of Ages.”
Auditions will now take place Sunday, April 19, 1 to 3 p.m.; and Wednesday, April 22, 7 to 9 p.m., at the ProjectFREE Gallery, 2125 51st St. S. in Gulfport. ProjectFREE is a 501(c)(3) arts program for persons with learning and developmental challenges.
The cast includes five women ages 19-40 and nine men ages 20-50 with good voices as well as an ensemble of 13-plus with the ability to sing and social dance to ’80s music. There are ample opportunities for developmentally challenged participants and they are encouraged to audition.
Call Corinne Broskette at 727-656-8525 or email VenueActorStudio@gmail.com for more information.
American Stage names new associate artistic director
ST. PETERSBURG — American Stage Theatre Company recently announced that Kristin Clippard will be joining the organization in the newly created position of associate artistic director. In this position, Clippard will report to and work closely with Stephanie Gularte, chief executive/producing artistic director, and in partnership with the director of production to ensure that the quality, integrity and forward-thinking ethos of this 42-year-old, nonprofit, professional regional theatre is elevated throughout all programming and relationships.
“I am very pleased to announce that Kristin Clippard will join American Stage's senior leadership team in the position of associate artistic director," said Gularte. “Kristin is an incredibly talented and sophisticated artist, an advocate for new works and for inclusivity, and an overall terrific person and collaborator. Her impressive experience as a director, producer and educator stretches across the country and will help to deepen American Stage's connection with the national theatre community. I look forward to collaborating with Kristin in creating bold theatre that leads the trajectory of our city's evolving arts landscape."
Clippard has administered, taught, acted, assisted or directed with over 35 theatre companies, entertainment companies, nonprofit organizations, universities and schools across the country. She holds a bachelor’s degree in acting from Wright State University and a master’s degree in directing from the University of Iowa and has trained in various theater disciplines with Shakespeare & Company, Orlando Shakespeare Theater, the former National Conservatory Theatre and SITI Company.
Developing new works with writers is a passion of Clippard’s, and she is a playwright herself. Clippard has assisted numerous directors and directed many staged readings of new work. She has served on selection committees for new play competitions such as the Playwrights Foundation in San Francisco, PlayFest at Orlando Shakespeare Theater, the American Shakespeare Center and the Playwrights Center in Minneapolis. As an actor, she toured her original one-person show, “Wild Child,” across the country and has performed with companies in Ohio, California, New Jersey and Florida.
Clippard has taught all ages at a multitude of colleges and theatres. Formerly, she served as the education associate for the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival and as the education director for the Annapolis Shakespeare Company. Most recently, Clippard was the associate artistic director/producer in residence for Orlando Shakespeare Theater. She is a member or associate of the Shakespeare Theater Association, Theatre Communications Group, The National New Play Network and The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.
“I am thrilled beyond measure to join the staff of American Stage,” Clippard said. “After having directed here twice, I can attest to the high standards for the art as well as the quality of the people working here. The opportunity to support the artistic vision and all-around growth is very exciting and I can’t wait to engage with the dynamic arts community in St. Petersburg.”
