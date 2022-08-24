CLEARWATER — Celebrating nearly 35 years of playing Pink Floyd songs, The Australian Pink Floyd Show has returned with the “All That’s To Come” World Tour, a new live show for 2022.
The tour got underway Aug. 4 in California and will hit the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., with a concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Replicating music from every phase of Pink Floyd’s journey, from “Ummagumma” to “The Division Bell” and all that’s in between, this year’s tour reinforces TAPFS’s critically acclaimed dedication to the heritage of Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to those legendary Pink Floyd productions.
The “All That’s to Come” World Tour is highlighted by classics from “Meddle,” “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals,” “The Wall” and more such as “Another Brick In The Wall,” “Comfortably Numb” and “Wish You Were Here.” The Australian Pink Floyd Show, featuring state-of-the-art lighting and video, pinpoint lasers, gargantuan inflatables, and flawless live sound that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows, guarantees to deliver a memorable live experience for all.
“After the restrictions on touring that COVID caused us, we are very excited to bring the full show to our U.S. and Canadian audiences once more,” said Jason Sawford, TAPFS’s keyboard player. “We've always had a warm and fantastic response to the show by audiences in North America, many who have become fans and want to enjoy the experience of hearing their favorite Pink Floyd songs performed to the high standard, attention to detail, and fabulous light and production show that has won a following around the world. We can't wait to be back.”
The Australian Pink Floyd Show performs the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, astonishing audiences worldwide for more than three decades. Often described as being much more than a tribute band, TAPFS is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit.
Since debuting in Adelaide, Australia, in 1988, the 10-member band has performed in over 35 countries, selling over 4 million tickets worldwide; played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration; and has even been joined on stage by Rick Wright and described as “probably better than us” by Nick Mason in an interview with BBC Radio.
They’ve also worked with Pink Floyd touring musicians like Guy Pratt, Durga McBroom and her sister Lorelei McBroom, as well as sound engineer Colin Norfield, who worked with Pink Floyd during their “Division Bell Tour” and on David Gilmour’s solo tours.
The 2022 band lineup for The Australian Pink Floyd Show includes Jason Sawford (keyboards), Dave Fowler (guitar, vocals), Steve Mac (guitar, vocals), Paul Bonney (drums), Ricky Howard (bass, vocals), Chris Barnes (vocals), Mike Kidson (saxophone), Lorelei McBroom (backing vocals), Lara Smiles (backing vocals), Emily Lynn (backing vocals).
For more information on The Australian Pink Floyd Show, visit www.aussiefloyd.com.