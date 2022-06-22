TAMPA — Premier Productions is sponsoring the “Dude Perfect That’s Happy” 2022 summer tour. The tour will include a show Friday, July 1, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $29. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The YouTube sensations — Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert and twins Coby and Cory Cotton — will bring their engaging and action-packed show to a total of 24 cities throughout the summer months. As demand for their family-friendly brand of entertainment grows, fans will see the Dudes compete in even bigger battles, tell their laugh-out-loud stories and get a little messy in the process. The tour will feature some of the most popular segments from their award-winning “Overtime” series like “Cool not Cool” and “Wheel Unfortunate” with Ned Forrester, as well as new fan-favorite segments like “Get Crafty” and “Top 10.”
“It was so great hitting the road again this past year after everything that has happened,” said Coby Cotton. “We’re having fun, the audience is happy and having fun and those live interactions fuel us to keep creating better shows. This tour will continue with new competitions, more comedy and even more excitement than what you see on our YouTube channel. Our hope is that the “That’s Happy Tour” will be one of your favorite summer memories.”
“We can’t wait to get this tour back on the road in the summertime after a very strong run of dates in the fall of 2021,” said Brian Reese of Premier Productions. “Dude Perfect continues to expand their audience and we love giving more people the opportunity to travel and have a fun night out with the entire family. We can’t wait to help create memories for Dude Perfect fans on the ‘That’s Happy Tour.’”
Dude Perfect is an American sports and comedy group headquartered in Frisco, Texas. The group consists of twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, and Tyler Toney, all of whom are former college roommates at Texas A&M University. The channel has over 56 million subscribers and is the current most-subscribed sports channel on YouTube, and the 18th most-subscribed channel overall. Dude Perfect also has two other YouTube channels, Dude Perfect Plus and Dude Perfect Gaming.