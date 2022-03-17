A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Umma’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee and Tom Yi
- Director: Iris K. Shim
- Rated: PG-13
“Umma,” which is the Korean word for “mother,” follows Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.
The film is scheduled to be released March 18 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘Cheaper by the Dozen’
- Genre: Family comedy
- Cast: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, and Erika Christensen
- Director: Gail Lerner
- Rated: PG
A Disney+ Original movie, “Cheaper by the Dozen” is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.
The film will be distributed March 18 by Disney+.
‘Deep Water’
- Genre: Erotic psychological thriller
- Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, and Rachel Blanchard
- Director: Adrian Lyne
- Rated: R
Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith, “Deep Water” takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.
The film is scheduled to be released on Hulu March 18.
‘The Outfit’
- Genre: Crime drama
- Cast: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O'Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale
- Director: Graham Moore
- Rated: R
From the Academy Award-winning Graham Moore comes “The Outfit,” a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.
The film is scheduled to be released March 18 by Focus Features.
‘Windfall’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons
- Director: Charlie McDowell
- Rated: R
“Windfall” is a Hitchcockian thriller following a wealthy couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it's being robbed.
The film will be released March 18 by Netflix.
‘X’
- Genre: Slasher
- Cast: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Scott Mescudi, and Brittany Snow
- Director: Ti West
- Rated: R
1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.
The film is scheduled to be released March 18 by A24.
‘Alice’
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Cast: Keke Palmer, Jonny Lee Miller, Common, Gaius Charles, and Alicia Witt
- Director: Krystin Ver Linden
- Rated: R
Alice (Keke Palmer) yearns for freedom as an enslaved person on a rural Georgia plantation under its brutal and disturbed owner Paul (Jonny Lee Miller).
After a violent clash with Paul, she flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway, soon discovering the year is actually 1973. Rescued on the roadside by a disillusioned political activist named Frank (Common), Alice quickly comprehends the lies that have kept her in bondage and the promise of Black liberation.
Inspired by true accounts, Alice is a modern empowerment story tracing Alice’s journey through the post-civil rights era American South.
The film is scheduled to be released March 18 by Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment.
‘Black Crab’
- Genre: Post-apocalyptic action thriller
- Cast: Noomi Rapace, Jakob Oftebro, Erik Enge, Dar Salim, Ardalan Esmaili, Aliette Opheim, and David Dencik
- Director: Adam Berg
- Not rated
“Black Crab” is a Swedish action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war.
During a long, harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a covert mission across a frozen archipelago, risking their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they enter hostile enemy territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead or who — if anyone — they can trust.
But for speed skater turned soldier Caroline Edh, the mission is about something else entirely.
The film will be released March 18 on Netflix.