A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Last Night in Soho’
- Genre: Psychological horror
- Cast: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Terence Stamp
- Director: Edgar Wright
- Rated: R
If you could go back in time, would you? Should you?
The past is another country, they say. One whose borders are locked. But what if that wasn’t entirely true? What if you could experience another time for yourself, in full sensory overload? That’s the situation for Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) in Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller. A newly minted fashion student who has just arrived in the Big Smoke of London to start her future, Eloise is obsessed with the past — longing for a bygone age, desperate to have experienced 1960s London in all its glory. However, Eloise’s uncanny psychic gift means that she may get the chance more literally than she realizes.
Moving into her drab student halls, Eloise is immediately intimidated by her glittering roommate Jocasta (Synnove Karlsen) and Jocasta’s fashion-forward friends. Despite the attempts of her friendlier classmate John (Michael Ajao) to encourage her, Eloise can’t stand the all-night parties. Instead, she finds a room for rent at the top of an old house owned by landlady Ms. Collins (Diana Rigg). It’s there, still unsettled yet hopeful for a new start, that Eloise slips away into dreams of the 1960s.
But are her night-time visions only dreams? Eloise finds herself inhabiting the life of Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), a 1960s starlet in the making, as she sashays into the Café De Paris. Sandie is a wannabe singer, dancer, actress, star – and she’s dead set on making an impression. All of Sandie’s dreams seem to come true as she meets the charming Jack (Matt Smith), a manager who might be able to introduce her to the right people to help launch her career – and Eloise is pulled along with her on an intoxicating adventure of first love, bright lights and big dreams.
Eloise immediately adopts Sandie as her role model and guiding spirit, dyeing her hair to look more like her heroine and living for the nights when she can re-join the past in her dreams. But when Sandie’s life takes a turn for the darker, Eloise threatens to spin off right alongside her. Those ’60s dreams are now full of darkness; a darkness that seems to spill over into Eloise’s everyday existence as Sandie’s troubles become a weight around Eloise’s neck. Is there a way to change the past and save Sandie? Can Eloise solve a decades old mystery before she too is put in danger?
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically Oct. 29 by Universal Pictures and Focus Features.
‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, Henry Ayres-Brown, and Tom Nowicki
- Director: William Eubank
- Rated: R
Margot, a documentary filmmaker, heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she comes to realize this community may not be what it seems.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 29 on Paramount+.
‘Antlers’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan
- Director: Scott Cooper
- Rated: R
In “Antlers,” a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 29 by Searchlight Pictures.
‘Passing’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe
- Director: Rebecca Hall
- Rated: PG-13
Adapted from the celebrated 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, “Passing” tells the story of two Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), who can “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York.
After a chance encounter reunites the former childhood friends one summer afternoon, Irene reluctantly allows Clare into her home, where she ingratiates herself to Irene’s husband (André Holland) and family, and soon her larger social circle as well. As their lives become more deeply intertwined, Irene finds her once-steady existence upended by Clare, and “Passing” becomes a riveting examination of obsession, repression and the lies people tell themselves and others to protect their carefully constructed realities.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Oct. 27, prior to streaming on Netflix on Nov. 10.
‘Army of Thieves’
- Genre: Romantic comedy and heist
- Cast: Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, and Peter Simonischek
- Director: Matthias Schweighöfer
- Not rated
In this prequel to Zack Snyder's “Army of the Dead,” small-town bank teller Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 29 on Netflix.
‘The Souvenir Part II’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Honor Swinton Byrne, Jaygann Ayeh, Richard Ayoade, James Spencer Ashworth, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Heaton, Joe Alwyn, and Tilda Swinton
- Director: Joanna Hogg
- Rated: R
In the aftermath of her tumultuous relationship with a charismatic and manipulative older man, Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) begins to untangle her fraught love for him in making her graduation film, sorting fact from his elaborately constructed fiction.
Joanna Hogg’s shimmering story of first love and a young woman’s formative years, “The Souvenir Part II” is a portrait of the artist that transcends the halting particulars of everyday life — a singular, alchemic mix of memoir and fantasy.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 29 by A24.
‘A Mouthful of Air’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Finn Wittrock, Jennifer Carpenter, Michael Gaston, Amy Irving and Paul Giamatti
- Director: Amy Koppelman
- Rated: R
Julie Davis (Amanda Seyfried) writes bestselling children's books about unlocking your fears, but has yet to unlock her own. When her daughter is born, that trauma is brought to the fore, and with it, a crushing battle to survive.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 29 by Stage 6 Films.
‘The Spine of Night’
- Genre: Fantasy and horror
- Cast: Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel, and Joe Manganiello
- Directors: Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King
- Not rated
This epic fantasy tale, about the history of a land that never was, begins when an ambitious young man steals forbidden knowledge from a sacred plant. He falls to its darker temptations and in so doing, unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind.
As his power grows over the years, it falls to people of different ilk and culture to attempt to stop him. Among those who stand against him are a daring tomb-robber, star-crossed lovers, a maniacal necromancer, winged assassins, and an undying guardian.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 29 by RLJE Films and Shudder.
‘Violet’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Olivia Munn, Luke Bracey and Justin Theroux
- Director: Justine Bateman
- Rated: R
After realizing she’s spent years allowing fear to drive every decision she makes, Violet (Olivia Munn) must learn to silence her relentlessly negative inner thoughts (voiced by Justin Theroux) in order to regain control over her life.
The film is scheduled a limited theatrical release Oct. 29, prior to video on demand on Nov. 9 by Relativity Media.