A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
- Genre: Computer-animated fantasy
- Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson
- Directors: Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic
- Rated: PG
While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.
With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.
The film is scheduled for release on April 5 by Universal Pictures.
‘Air’
- Genre: Biographical sports drama
- Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis
- Director: Ben Affleck
- Rated: R
From award-winning director Ben Affleck, “Air” reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand.
This inspirational story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on April 5 by Amazon Studios.
‘Praise This’
- Genre: Musical comedy
- Cast: Chloe Bailey, Anjelika Washington, Quavo, Druski, Koryn Hawthorne, Philip Fornah, and Tristan Mack Wilds
- Director: Tina Gordon
- Not rated
The film follows aspiring musical superstar Sam (Chlöe Bailey), a young woman driven, at almost any cost, to break into the music business. So, when her father (Philip Fornah), worried that Sam is associating with a dangerous crowd, moves them from Los Angeles to Atlanta to live with Sam’s sunny cousin, Jess (Anjelika Washington), Sam is not happy.
But when Sam is forced to join her cousin’s struggling, underdog praise team in the lead-up to a national championship competition, she sees an opportunity to finally make her dreams come true. What she discovers, though, is that ambition can command a high price and that praise is not about glory, but gratitude.
The film is scheduled to be released on April 7 on Peacock.
‘Showing Up’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro, André Benjamin, James Le Gros, and Judd Hirsch
- Director: Kelly Reichardt
- Rated: R
A sculptor preparing to open a new show must balance her creative life with the daily dramas of family and friends, in Kelly Reichardt's vibrant and captivatingly funny portrait of art and craft.
The film is scheduled to be released on April 7 by A24.
‘On a Wing and a Prayer’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe
- Director: Sean McNamara
- Not rated
In this extraordinary true story of faith and survival, “On a Wing and a Prayer” follows passenger Doug White’s (Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger, after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.
The film is scheduled to be released April 7 as a Prime Video exclusive.
‘Paint’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renée, Lucy Freyer, Lusia Strus, and Stephen Root
- Director: Brit McAdams
- Rated: PG-13
In “Paint,” Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke … until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.
The film is scheduled to be released on April 7 by IFC Films.
‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’
- Genre: Heist
- Cast: Ariela Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Jake Weary and Irene Bedard
- Director: Daniel Goldhaber
- Rated: R
A crew of young environmental activists execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline in this taut and timely thriller that is part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of the climate crisis.
The film scheduled to be released on April 7 by Neon.
‘One True Loves’
- Genre: Romance
- Cast: Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu, Luke Bracey, Tom Everett Scott, Michaela Conlin, Lauren Tom, and Michael O'Keefe
- Director: Andy Fickman
- Rated: PG-13
Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo, and Luke Bracey star in this modern twist on a classic love story from New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Emma and Jesse are living the perfect life together, until Jesse disappears in a tragic helicopter crash on their first wedding anniversary. Four years later, Emma has found happiness again and is about to marry her best friend when Jesse resurfaces, turning her world upside down and leaving her torn between two great loves.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on April 7 by Avenue Entertainment.
Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.