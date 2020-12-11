‘Rythmique’ features work of artist Sara Conca
TAMPA — “Rythmique,” a solo exhibition of the works of world-renowned contemporary abstract artist Sara Conca, opened Dec. 5 at Michael Murphy Gallery, 2701 S MacDill Ave., Tampa. The show will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Conca’s museum-provenanced work graces international and celebrity private art collections, luxurious European chateaus, and venerable municipal collections throughout the globe. Her natural mixed media paintings, flecked with gold and dynamically textured, invite the viewer into their colorful movements. Gallery curators are onsite and private curatorial tours are available.
Conca is a world renowned, American, contemporary abstract artist of French-Italian descent.
Her work has been acquired by many collectors in Europe and the United States. Sara’s paintings can be found in private chateaus, hotel lobbies in France, hospitals and airports in Northern Florida. Her artwork is in many, exclusive, celebrity homes and museums.
By the age of 17, Conca was living and working in Paris. A life changing experience that reinforced her need for movement, energy, and art. While in Paris, Sara studied sculpture at Ateliers D’Art De St Maur Des Fosses, and further continued her education in South Florida as an assistant of the critically lauded artist Purvis Young.
Conca spent her last 18 years traveling extensively and living in Manhattan, solely supported via her painting sales. The influence of New York City gave her an insightful appreciation for her ever-changing environments and settings, as well as heavily influencing her painting style.
Conca recently returned to her Florida roots, which has inspired her to create a fresh, new, mystical aquatic series involving natural mixed media such as raw silver dust and 18K gold leafing, raw color pigments, mica flakes, and natural crystals.
“My work is intended to instantaneously immerse the viewer into the visual and emotional energies that I have devoted to each piece,” Conca said on her website. “Depending on one’s ability and willingness to be guided by the senses, these paintings can lead one away from the mind and into an alternate and self-made reality filled with color and freedom. My new series features blues. I love working with this color because it changes in the light by manipulating the textures and layering with silver dust or gold; thus affording each piece continuous movement and energy from the reflecting and refracting light.”
All artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition. The highest-level CDC standards are observed by the gallery for patron comfort.
For information, visit www.mmgart.com.
West Coast Players to livestream ‘A Christmas Carol’
CLEARWATER — West Coast Players will present a livestream performance of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol.”
The performances will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m.
Fans of the theater are invited to join the cast from the comfort of their home to enjoy this wonderful holiday classic.
In 1867, the great writer — and keen amateur thespian — Charles Dickens visited New York City in early December. There he gave two platform readings of “A Christmas Carol.” One was held at the Steinway showroom on East 14th Street and one was held at a church in Brooklyn. Lines of eager audience members almost a mile long formed at each venue.
West Coast Players seeks to recreate this classic performance without the weather or the wait in line. Paul Fegan stands in for Dickens and works from Dickens own prompt book stored in the rare books collection of the New York City Public Library.
Cost to livestream the performance is $12. For information and to purchase a ticket, visit our.show/wcplayers/achristmascarol.
A Rockapella Christmas rescheduled at Capitol Theatre
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Rockapella Christmas show scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $30, are on sale now.
For their Christmas show, a capella superstars Rockapella will perform holiday classics like “Silver Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “White Christmas” with their original holiday hits such as “The Hope We Hold,” “Christmas Without You” and more.
For tickets and information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Palm Harbor Library presents SPACEcraft
PALM HARBOR — SPACEcraft, a traveling art exhibit, recently arrived at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
A socially-engaged art project, SPACEcraft repurposes locally sourced shipping containers and brings them into Pinellas host communities to present creative programs inspired by the themes of Make, Play, Read, and Grow.
This exhibit is free and will engage the community with interactive activities, both self-guided and artist-led. The library opened the Read/Grow SPACE Nov. 14.
Following that, SPACEcraft will be open to share creative programs on Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, through late December. In addition, exterior activities such as magnetic poetry and a community plant share can be accessed at any time.
SPACEcraft is produced with the support of Creative Pinellas, the county’s local arts agency, and is funded by the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners. This public art project is an original work conceived and produced by artists Carrie Boucher, Bridget Elmer, and Mitzi Gordon.
For more information about SPACEcraft, visit explorespacecraft.com.
Florida Strawberry Festival announces 2021 theme
PLANT CITY — Officials recently selected “All Aboard!” as the theme for the Florida Strawberry Festival’s 86th year. The festival is scheduled for March 4-14 in Plant City.
"We wanted the theme this year to reflect our enthusiasm for togetherness," said Paul Davis, president of the Florida
Strawberry Festival “So, we thought it would be fitting to play off of that with a railroad theme and we feel like this is a concept our community will really jump on board with, so to speak."
A new theme is created for each year's festival to offer patrons a glimpse of the experience they will have at the 11-day event. It also unifies vendors, FFA chapters, organizations, corporate partners and exhibitors who create parade floats and displays throughout the event, said Davis.
The festival's strawberry character featured in this year's theme artwork is an intricate part of the event's branding and advertising efforts. In this theme's artwork, the iconic Mr. Berry wears a conductor's cap, carries a plate of strawberry shortcake and a ticket.
"We look forward to seeing our guests and hope they will enjoy all the 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival has to offer," said Davis. "It is our goal for every person who walks through our gate to leave satisfied, knowing we offered them something truly special. This year, we are excited to provide our guests with an exceptional experience you can't find anywhere else - All Aboard the BerryFest Express!"
The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival's headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.
For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.
Studio 1212 Art Gallery announces new exhibit
CLEARWATER — An opening reception for "Striking Gold" will take place Sunday, Jan. 10, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 1405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
The show will celebrate Studio 1212's 50th anniversary. Attendees will join the artists in their newly renovated studio and art gallery as they re-open to the public. This hidden gem carries a variety of affordable, original art by local award-winning artists.
The gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information and to peruse items at the gallery’s new online store, visit www.studio1212.org. Call 727-999-1524 for more details.
Ruth Eckerd Hall reschedules Neil Berg show
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced Neil Berg’s 112 Years of Broadway, planned for Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 1 and 7:30 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, May 7, at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $18, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Back for its celebration of Broadway’s greatest songs from its finest shows, the most successful touring Broadway concert in America brings an all-star Broadway cast to Ruth Eckerd Hall. This dazzling all-new show features five of Broadway’s finest stars performing songs from the best and most beloved Broadway musicals such as “Jersey Boys,” “Wicked,” “Mamma Mia!” and Broadway classics from such composers as Jerome Kern, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kander and Ebb, Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more.
Creative Pinellas grant application period opens
Creative Pinellas recently announced the return of its Professional Artist Grant, designed to support and sustain Pinellas County’s creative community and to enhance the county as an arts and cultural destination.
These grants are awarded annually to Pinellas County artists of outstanding talent and ability who, with a history of increasingly successful work on the local, national, or international stage, bring recognition, awareness and interest to our community, inspire other artists and art lovers, and help make Pinellas County a vibrant arts and cultural community.
The online application period opened Dec. 1 and closes on Feb. 1, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Grants of $5,000 each are open to artists in the disciplines of Dance (choreography or performance), Interdisciplinary Arts, Visual Arts, Music (composition or performance) Literature, Media arts, and Theatre/Musical Theatre (composition or performance). Program guidelines, grant FAQs, and the online application are available at creativepinellas.org/professional-artist-grants.
“The Professional Artist Grant program reflects Creative Pinellas’ desire to support our professional artists, and to provide them with the resources they need to continue living, working and contributing here in Pinellas County,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “It aligns with our ongoing mission to provide high quality, transformative programs that add value for the people and communities we serve, from artists and arts organizations, to the residents and visitors of Pinellas County.”
A $10,000 Artist Laureate grant may also be presented to the artist determined by overall panel score as well as overall panel input and criteria, and who is interested in and will be able to effectively represent Creative Pinellas. The Artist Laureate would serve as a partner/collaborator with Creative Pinellas, sharing their skills and expertise and supporting the organization’s mission over the grant period.
“We are very excited about our next round of grants to professional artists,” said Tabitha Cervantes, grant compliance specialist at Creative Pinellas. “Since its inception, this program has progressed and delivered so much to the community. Past recipients of this grant have gone on to help emerging artists as mentors, partnered with Creative Pinellas on charitable projects, shared their knowledge and ideas with the public through artist talks, and exhibited their work for the enjoyment of all. We are so fortunate to live with such a vibrant arts community, and we work to keep that community well supported for the benefit of our residents and visitors alike.”
For more information about Creative Pinellas and all its grant programs, visit creativepinellas.org or email grants@creativepinellas.org.
Air Supply concert rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the Air Supply concert set for Friday, Jan. 8, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Sunday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $50, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
In 1980, Air Supply — signed to Arista Records — released “Lost in Love,” which would become the fastest selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. Air Supply’s second single was “All Out of Love.” Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles' run of consecutive top five singles. The albums “Lost in Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Now & Forever” and “The Greatest Hits” sold in excess of 20 million copies. “Lost in Love” was named Song of the Year in 1980 and with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies. “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” have each achieved multi-million plays on the radio.
Styx show at Ruth Eckerd Hall rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the Dec. 10 Styx concert has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $40.50, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
West Coast Players to audition for ‘Almost, Maine’
CLEARWATER — West Coast Players will host auditions for its production of “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani. Auditions will take place Sunday and Monday, Dec. 13 and 14, 7 p.m., at West Coast Players Theatre, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Additional auditions and call backs may be Tuesday, Dec. 15, if necessary.
The performance dates will be Jan. 29 through Feb. 14, with shows scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The final three performances will be livestreamed online. Performances will be performed live with limited seating for attendees at WCP.
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script, which will be available upon request. Resumes and headshots are appreciated, but not required. If you are interested in auditioning but unable to attend or would like to submit a video audition or arrange for a virtual audition, email Ashlie Timberlake, the director, at Timberlakea@pcsb.org.
“Almost, Maine” is a sweet romantic comedy that inventively explores the mysteries of the human heart. On one deeply cold and magical midwinter night, the citizens of Almost — not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness — experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships begin, end, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, “Almost, Maine” is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery.
“Almost, Maine” is an ensemble play about nine different couples in various stages of falling in or out of love. In the original production, the nine couples were played by two female and two male actors. The number of actors in the WCP 2021 production will not be determined until after auditions.
If you are interested in attending auditions, RSVP online at www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0f4cafa622a3ff2-almost to schedule an audition time as social distancing measures will be observed during auditions at the theatre.
No performers will be paid. For more information, visit wp2.wcplayers.org.
TSOPE performs ‘The Hamilton Project’
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Outdoor Performance Ensemble recently debuted “The Hamilton Project,” a groundbreaking show based on the Broadway musical phenomenon.
At the beginning of 2020, the nationally acclaimed Tarpon Springs Marching Band planned to travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, to compete for a national championship at the Bands of America Grand Nationals. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Bands of America 2020 competition season, director Kevin Ford and the leadership team had to develop a new plan. Rather than allowing the pandemic to limit what they would provide educationally for the students, they have worked around the challenges of this pandemic and have embarked on their most ambitious undertaking in the history of the program.
By design, precautions for COVID-19 safety have been written in seamlessly to the design of this production. Ford and the design team saw this as a creative opportunity where they would no longer be limited to the traditional rules and time limitations of marching band competition. TSOPE developed a 40-minute, two-act production that utilizes an entire football field. Musicians, dancers, and vocalists perform on a 60-yard, multi-level structure and a rotating center stage.
“I am incredibly proud of what these students have accomplished in 2020,” Ford said. “We wanted to ensure that our students would be challenged by providing extremely demanding and memorable experiences that will serve them well as they pursue their future educational and professional opportunities. Despite the challenges that we are facing as nation, we have adapted to this situation and the students are achieving something that has never been done on this level.”
TSOPE will be performing “The Hamilton Project” to limited audiences into December. Performance dates and times can be found at www.tarponspringsband.com.