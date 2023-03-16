SAFETY HARBOR — Tall Tall Trees will perform Friday, March 17, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Tall Tall Trees is the pseudonym of songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mike Savino.
When Savino relocated to New York in the early 2000s, he had aspirations of being a bassist in the city’s vibrant jazz and experimental music scene. But he soon found himself taking a different tack, switching his focus to playing banjo and writing songs. “Tall Tall Trees,” the resulting 2009 debut, was released on Savino's own Good Neighbor Records.
In the decade since, Savino has toured non-stop, pioneering a world of psychedelic electric banjo music, captivating audiences with his loop-based one man shows, as well as alongside frequent collaborator, Kishi Bashi.
“A Wave of Golden Things,” his fourth studio album, opens with the distant crow of a rooster and takes off in a dust cloud of swirling banjo, drums and bass. The lead track, “The Wind, She Whispers,” quickly evolves from a droning mountain melody into full-blown banjo funk, setting the precedent for an album of unexpected turns.
Savino, who self-records and produces his music, abandoned the heavily layered textures of 2017’s “Freedays” for a more organic, stripped-down approach, leaving his distinct voice and thoughtful lyrics as the centerpiece.
Despite sparse arrangements, Savino manages to evoke the sonic imagery and pastoral landscapes that have often been hallmarks of Tall Tall Trees albums. Each of the eight songs that make up “A Wave of Golden Things” suggest a world unto itself, from the cosmic country-tinged, “Ask Me Again,” to the sprawling underwater lullaby “Deep Feels.”
Opting for an immersive experience over a traditional studio, Savino set up residence and a mobile recording rig on a hemp farm in the Appalachian Mountains outside of Asheville, North Carolina, where he now resides. Recorded in just under three weeks, with much of it arranged on the spot, the album maintains a sense of immediacy, celebrating raw performance over perfection.
Reflective of the dark and challenging times of today, Savino’s message is ultimately one of hope and finding peace of mind in the chatter of the modern world.