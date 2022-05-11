CLEARWATER — Emmy nominated writer, comedian and actor Rob Schneider will take the stage Friday, May 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Schneider — an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director — is first and foremost a stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live,” for which he was nominated for two Emmy Awards. Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films and television.
Schneider’s first Netflix comedy special, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” premiered globally in 2020. The special gave viewers a look at Schneider’s family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. The special ended with a surprise duet performance with Schneider’s daughter Elle King.
Born in San Francisco, Schneider’s family is of Filipino and Caucasian descent. His father was Jewish and his mother Catholic. His mixed background has been a common theme in his comedy acts. Schneider started his stand-up career in high school, opening for the popular San Francisco band Head On, and was a regular guest on local radio.
An opening slot for Dennis Miller garnered him an appearance on the HBO’s 13th Annual Young Comedians special also hosted by Miller. The special led him to a coveted position as a writer for “Saturday Night Live” in 1988. Schneider swiftly moved from a writer and featured player to a full cast member with a cast that included Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley.
After leaving SNL in 1994 Schneider went to roles in film and television including a starring role in the NBC sitcom “Men Behaving Badly,” and starring roles in the feature films “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Animal,” “The Hot Chick,” “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalow” and “The Benchwarmers.” “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” was the No. 2 DVD top seller domestically in 2000.
Schneider’s early film roles also include “Judge Dredd,” “Demolition Man,” “Beverly Hillbillies” and “Down Periscope.” He also co-starred in numerous comedies, including “Grownups,” “The Waterboy,” “Little Nicky,” “The Longest Yard,” “50 First Dates,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry,” “You Don’t Mess With The Zohan,” and he narrated the animated film, “8 Crazy Nights.”
Schneider starred in the CBS sitcom “Rob,” loosely based on his real life. In 2015, he produced, directed and starred in “Real Rob,” that followed his life and co-starred his real-life wife Patricia and daughter Miranda for Netflix. “Real Rob” was a milestone for the comedian as he starred, directed, produced and financed the entire season.
Schneider’s directorial debut was the comedy “Big Stan,” in which he also starred in the title role. In 2010, he released his first comedy album, “Registered Offender,” a collection of audio sketches and songs. That year, Schneider also revived his stand-up career with an international tour and has continued to tour nationally and internationally ever since.