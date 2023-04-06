DUNEDIN — With more than 300 works representing over 200 artists, organizers say that this is Dunedin Fine Art Center’s biggest show of the year. In fact, #SMF is a trio of exhibitions, featuring DFAC Student, Member and Faculty works.
An opening night reception for #SMF will take place Friday, April 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. The show will run through Sunday, May 28.
#SMF represents the entire spectrum of creative experience offered at the Dunedin Fine Art Center. DFAC’s outstanding student, member, and faculty artists will share a single artwork celebrating their creative endeavors of this past year. Student and Member Artists exhibit one work of art in any medium competing for cash prizes selected by a guest juror while DFAC’s honored faculty display works in an adjacent gallery. Works in painting, jewelry making, pastel, colored pencil, water-media, photography, clay, printmaking, mixed media, stone carving, and more will be featured.
“This is always such a tremendous exhibit,” said Catherine Bergmann, curator at DFAC. Bergmann has a deep involvement with the annual show. “Square footage wise, this is certainly the biggest show we have. To see the breadth of talent represented in this exhibition is truly inspiring.”
Opening along with the annual #SMF exhibits is the exhibition “All Will Be Revealed,” an invitational exhibit of artist’s journals, diaries, and sketchbooks.
Both exhibitions run through May 28. Admission is free.
For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.