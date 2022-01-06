CLEARWATER — Grammy Award winners the Mavericks will take the stage Friday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
An eclectic rock and country group known for crisscrossing musical boundaries with abandon, the Mavericks have gone through three distinct phases since the band was founded in Miami in 1989. They enjoyed an initial period of heady success marked by big hits and critical acclaim in the 1990s.
Now, the Mavericks have ushered in the fourth phase of their evolution with the No. 1 Billboard debut of their first-ever all Spanish album, “En Español.” The album was released in 2020 on the band’s own Mono Mundo label.
Although all 12 tracks are in Spanish, as the title suggests, the collection represents a diversity of musical styles and cultural traditions, from tender boleros to brassy mariachi to reimagined Afro-Cuban classics. Seven of the tunes are familiar gems drawn from the vast Latin American songbook, while five are originals written or co-written by lead singer Raul Malo. Other current band members include Paul Deakin on drums, Jerry Dale McFadden on keyboards and vocals, and Eddie Perez on guitars.
Considered by many to be one of the great and most unique American bands, The Mavericks formed in Miami in the late 1980s, eventually moving to Nashville and launching what would be an incredible career that featured hits, sold-out tours and the creation of a large and loyal fan base. The Mavericks created a one-of-a-kind sound that seamlessly blended elements of rock, Latino, folk, blues and country with hits like “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down,” “Dance the Night Away,” “Back in Your Arms Again,” “Here Comes My Baby” and more.
Special guest Sweet Lizzy Project will open the show.