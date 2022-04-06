TAMPA — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi will take the stage Friday, April 15, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $55. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The band recently announced its Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Hampton Water. The tour is scheduled for arenas this spring. For tour details, visit www.bonjovi.com.
The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans.
Bon Jovi’s album “2020,” featuring a breadth and depth of songwriting, was titled for a challenging and pivotal election year. Written during a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, the staggering events surrounding George Floyd’s death and the ensuing movement for racial equality, two songs were born: “American Reckoning” and “Do What You Can.”
“I am a witness to history,” said Jon Bon Jovi. “I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues that move us.”
Once again co-produced by John Shanks and Jon Bon Jovi, the record features the entire touring band—keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, bassist Hugh McDonald, guitarist Phil X, percussionist Everett Bradley, and guitarist John Shanks.
Meantime, the band remains a prolific and sought-after tour act and getting back on tour was a top priority for the band.
“We have all missed touring, and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” Jon Bon Jovi said.
Over a career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The band boasts more than 130 million albums sold worldwide and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone.