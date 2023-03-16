CLEARWATER — Singer-songwriter Geneviève Racette will perform Sunday, March 26, 6 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
Born in Quebec, Racette is a bilingual performer. Her musically filled upbringing laid the foundation for the creative artist she is today. She has been nominated and received several prizes including Emerging Artist of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Award in 2020.
Racette is also recognized by established artists in the industry for her talents. She grabbed the attention of singer-songwriter Dallas Green on Instagram with her cover of “Hello, I’m in Delaware.” Green then invited her to appear with him on stage at the Osheaga festival in 2019, a most memorable moment for her.
Racette released her self-titled debut EP in 2014. That EP earned her a nomination for the Sirius XM Indies Awards. “Les aurores boréales,” her first full-length album, was released in May 2016. Since then, she has four additional EPs and two full-length albums. Her latest release, “Satellite,” came out in March 2022.
has an undeniable love of the stage. In 2019, she performed at more than a hundred Canadian concert venues. In the last two years, Racette has broadened her performing territory, from mostly Québec venues to other Canadian provinces Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and the Maritimes, as the headliner in each of the tours. She also finds time to exchange and meet with artists at a variety of music showcases such as Folk Alliance International New Orleans, Folk Music Ontario, and the Canadian Music Week.