ST. PETERSBURG — Indie rock band Colony House will perform Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23.50 in advance. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
The music of Colony House — an indie rock band made up of brothers Will and Caleb Chapman, as well as Scott Mills and Parke Cottrell — is playfully self-described as “landlocked surf rock.” Their personal genre designation is as much inspired by their hometown of Franklin, Tennessee, as their new album “The Cannonballers” is: within 11 tracks, the band delves into where they come from and how a place, and its memories, have made them.
“The Cannonballers” signifies the carefree times of childhood past, with its beautiful naivete, while simultaneously encapsulating an alter ego — a character speeding down the open road, racing the clock in their rearview. The album is an apt addition to the band`s catalog, staying true to what Colony House does best and expanding on what their fans have gravitated to for the past decade: hope and light in the midst of it all. No frills, no gimmicks — just heart-level rock and roll music.
The band’s three previous studio collections take listeners on a journey through stories of loss, grief, and heartbreak while welcoming them into the hope that comes on the other side. Their song "Silhouettes" was the No. 1 most-played track on Sirius XM`s Alt Nation for four months straight, and the surf-rock hit "You Know It" went viral on Tik Tok, amassing 100 million streams across all platforms to date after being featured as the soundtrack to Samsung Mobile`s nationwide ad campaign.
Their full-length feature film, "Everybody`s Looking for Some Light," was an official selection at the Nashville and Knoxville Film Festival. The project debuted at a two-day drive-in event where 2,000 people — in over 600 cars — showed up to watch the film and see Colony House perform.
The band has been part of several festival lineups, including Shaky Knees, Austin City Limits, Firefly, WonderBus, and