TAMPA — Ryan Montbleau will perform Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100.
According to a press release from Madison House, Ryan Montbleau and his band headed into Applehead Recording in Saugerties, New York, in 2005 to cut their debut album. With nothing more than ambition and a relentless work ethic to their names, they bootstrapped the whole thing, maxing out credit cards to fund it themselves and launch their careers from the ground up.
Nearly 15 years later, Montbleau has recorded a dozen albums, played thousands of shows and racked up 60 million Spotify streams.
His latest — 2018’s “Woodstock Sessions” — was recorded in December of 2017 as a part of Woodstock Sessions’ ongoing live-in-studio releases at Applehead Recording in upstate New York. The album finds Montbleau backed by electro-folk duo Tall Heights on a majority of the tracks.
“There was something special about performing there again after going into that same studio as a young buck trying to figure out how to make my first records,” said Montbleau. “Coming back, I was a decade more confident, a decade stronger in my craft. It felt like coming full circle.”
Joined by cellist Paul Wright and guitarist Tim Harrington of the acclaimed Boston duo Tall Heights, the collaboration yielded fresh perspective on Montbleau’s catalog, fleshing out his stripped-down acoustic performances with gorgeous vocal blends and elegant instrumental arrangements. Soulful and spontaneous, the set showcased the magic that can happen when three consummate musicians surrender themselves to the songs, when a trio of gifted artists follow their instincts to craft a whole far greater than the sum of its parts.
“Tall Heights’ sound just naturally wraps around mine in a way that’s really unique,” said Montbleau. “Their harmonies and tones are so dialed in with each other, and their voices gel around mine perfectly. When we get together, something special tends to happen.”
Recorded in front of an intimate audience, the resulting collection combines the pristine audio quality of a studio record with the contagious energy of a live album, an ideal fit for Montbleau’s intimate, honest lyrics and spirited, dynamic delivery. The unusual setting pushed him to step outside his comfort zone and take bold artistic risks, assembling a setlist that was equal parts reimagined retrospective and trial-by-fire as he mixed stripped-down versions of songs from throughout his career with brand new tracks recorded for the first time that night. “Less is more” was the mantra, and while Montbleau may be best known for his barn-burning full-band shows, he’s no stranger to the raw acoustic setting.
“I’ve been touring solo about half the year lately, and my last release was a solo record where I really stripped the songs down to their bare bones,” said Montbleau. “I felt like those were some of the best songs I’ve written in my entire life, and this record is a perfect continuation of that. The music’s fleshed out a little bit more, but at its essence, it’s still me just pouring my heart out.”
Montbleau’s been pouring his heart out in song since the early 2000s, when he first began performing around his native Massachusetts. He’d go on to collaborate with Martin Sexton, Trombone Shorty, and Galactic among others, and share bills and stages with artists as diverse as Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ani DiFranco, The Wood Brothers, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Mavis Staples, but it was Montbleau’s ecstatic headline shows — often more than 200 of them a year — that solidified his reputation as a live powerhouse and an inexorable road warrior.