TAMPA — Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will take the stage Sunday, May 15, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $50. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Joan Jett grew up during a time when rock ‘n’ roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys’ club right off its hinges. After forming her band, the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself for Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."
With a career that has spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism, Jett remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide. As a producer, she has overseen albums by Bikini Kill and the Germs.
Jett and co-founder Kenny Laguna — her longtime producer and music partner — founded Blackheart from the trunk of Laguna’s Cadillac after countless rejections from no less than 23 labels. Forty years later, Blackheart is a thriving entertainment company producing music, film and television.
Jett and the Blackhearts continue touring the globe headlining shows alongside fellow rock legends like The Who, Green Day, Heart, and Foo Fighters. After two COVID-19 postponements, the group will return to the road this summer for stadium tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison.
“Bad Reputation,” a documentary about Jett's life, premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and is now available for streaming.