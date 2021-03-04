American Stage extends ‘Satchmo at The Waldorf’
ST. PETERSBURG — American Stage is continuing its 2020-21 Reimagine season with “Satchmo at the Waldorf” by Terry Teachout. Due to audience interest in "Satchmo at the Waldorf," American Stage has extended the production to run through March 7. Tickets for new performances are available at americanstage.org/Satchmo.
The play is directed by Ted Lange, whom audiences may recognize from his 10-year-long tenure on “The Love Boat,” an ABC Television Network romantic comedy/drama series that ran from 1977 through 1986. On the show, Lange portrayed Isaac Washington, a bartender on the luxury passenger cruise ship MS Pacific Princess.
“Satchmo at the Waldorf,” a one-man play, features American Stage audience favorite L. Peter Callender as all three characters: Louis Armstrong, the greatest of all jazz trumpeters; Joe Glaser, his white manager; and Miles Davis, who admired Armstrong’s playing but disliked his onstage manner.
Callender has been involved in previous American Stage productions, including starring as the titular Othello during the company’s Virtual Stories, directing the critically acclaimed shows “Skeleton Crew” and “Pipeline,” and acting in his award-winning role as Walter “Pops'' Washington in “Between Riverside and Crazy.”
"As we continue to discover approaches to theatrical storytelling in a digital world, ‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’ offers the opportunity for us to showcase the work of a powerhouse actor, L. Peter Callender, portraying an iconic musician, through an intimate and compelling performance," said Stephanie Gularte, chief executive/producing artistic director at American Stage.
The show takes place in 1971 in a dressing room backstage at the Empire Room of New York’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, where Armstrong performed in public for the last time four months before his death. Reminiscing into a tape recorder about his life and work, Armstrong seeks to come to terms with his long-standing relationship with Glaser, whom he once loved like a father but now believes to have betrayed him.
“Satchmo at the Waldorf'' premiered Feb. 19. The 90-minute play is recommended for ages 14 and older, as it involves strong language and adult situations. This safely produced remote production will build on the innovations that American Stage introduced with “Kate: The Unexamined Life of Katharine Hepburn,” including the use of two cameras and a physical set.
Individual recorded performance streams are available for $15 for performances through March 7. Recorded streams include a single stream of “Satchmo at the Waldorf” for 6 hours from the time of the performance. Patrons are encouraged to contact American Stage via telephone at 727-823-7529 or email at boxoffice@americanstage.org if they have any questions, or if they’d like assistance in accessing their American Stage account or connecting with the Virtual Stage. For information, visit americanstage.org.
Paul Anka concert rescheduled at Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that Paul Anka’s upcoming performance has been rescheduled.
The show — Anka Sings Sinatra — was originally set for Saturday, March 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $59, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
CPPAC to present the Everly Brothers Experience
LARGO — The Zmed Brothers will present their Everly Brothers Experience Sunday, April 11, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
This show will be presented in a limited-capacity cabaret setting to promote proper social distancing. Tables of four will be available for purchase as a package for $120. To avoid close contact with others outside each group, seats will not be sold individually. For tickets and information, visit www.largoarts.com.
Zachary and Dylan Zmed celebrate the genetic intimacy so ever present in the harmonies created by Don and Phil. When the guitar became electric, The Everly Brothers bridged the gap between country and R&B, creating rock and roll that had never been heard before. With countless hits and classics, The Everly Brothers inspired artists like the Beatles, Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Simon and Garfunkel, the Kinks, and many groups that utilize the blend of two-part harmony. Their career spanned three decades and they continue to influence artists around the world.
Starlett Massey, Elizabeth Reilinger join Florida CraftArt board
ST. PETERSBURG — Florida CraftArt recently welcomed new board members Starlett Massey and Elizabeth Reilinger. Founded in 1951, Florida CraftArt is a members-supported, statewide nonprofit gallery with a mission to serve contemporary fine craft artists and the creative economy in Florida. The organization is overseen by a board of directors. Massey and Reilinger are the two newest members of the board.
Massey’s original involvement with Florida CraftArt was as a sponsor in February 2020 for an original performance about tolerance and acceptance. Massey is committed to supporting the arts and increasing the diversity and growth of artists within her community. As the founding shareholder of Massey Law Group, she is dedicated to equality, with a focus on gender and racial equity, diversity, and inclusion. Her specialties are commercial litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and construction law. Massey is a resident of St. Petersburg and serves on FCA’s Education Committee and is working on a series of workshops to educate artists in business structures, copyright and finances.
Reilinger, co-founder and managing partner of LeadWell Partners in Boston, is a seasoned, successful leader, with more than 35 years of experience advancing social innovation and impact in the nonprofit and public sectors. She has been cited for her work around strengthening governance and the alignment between strategy, execution, outcomes and accountability. At Cornell University, where she received her Ph.D., she directed numerous studies and evaluations of national social policy initiatives, advised federal and state legislative and executive branches around policy development and provided technical assistance to public and nonprofit organizations around program development, management and evaluation. Reilinger is a resident of St. Petersburg and Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and serves on the FCA’s Strategic Planning and Finance Committees.
At Florida CraftArt, artists gain the opportunity to sell handmade fine crafts and receive advice on becoming financially independent, allowing craft artists in Florida to live as full-time artists. In its galleries more than 250 of Florida’s fine craft artists’ works are displayed and its adjacent gallery features eight curated exhibitions annually. Its engaging and thoughtful cultural programming enlightens, inspires and brings the joy of art to all. Admission is always free of charge.
For information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.
SunWest Music Festival set
HUDSON — T-Mobile will sponsor the SunWest Music Festival Saturday, March 20, noon to 7 p.m., at SunWest Park, 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson.
The festival will feature food trucks, local crafters and entrepreneurs, a volleyball tournament and live music. Scheduled musical performers include local bands the Reality and Television Supervision as well as national Blink 182 tribute band Blank 281.
General admission is $10 for tickets purchased through March 15 and $15 after March 15. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/sunwest-music-festival-sponsored-by-t-mobile-tickets-128137341237. Kids 11 and younger will be admitted for free with an adult. Proceeds from beer and liquor sales will benefit the Stano Foundation.
Social distancing will be observed with extra space in the concert field. Event organizers recommend guests bring their own lawn chairs to set up their own space and stay all day. Seating is limited. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed through the event and masks are encouraged at all times to remain safe.
GCAA to present Crafter’s Closet Sale
PINELLAS PARK — The Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance will host its Crafter’s Closet Sale Saturday, March 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the GCAA Creative Zone, 5619 70th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
The sale will feature gently used arts and craft supplies, as well as artwork, prints, frames and mats, fabric, tiles, jewelry, art books and more. Members will also be set up in the parking lot to sell their individual art. Proceeds from the event go towards the programs of the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.
To donate art related supplies, email Judy Vienneau at director@gcaa-fl.org.
Florida Orchestra announces new board members
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Orchestra recently announced the election of three new members to its board of directors.
“We are thrilled to welcome three outstanding members of the Tampa Bay community to the Florida Orchestra’s board of directors,” said Janet Paroo, TFO board chair. “They each bring unique professional and cultural expertise that keeps our board strong, active and focused on the bright future of the state’s largest professional orchestra.”
Linda Cassaly was the chief technology officer at ConnectWise and managed a software product development group for more than 20 years before her retirement. Cassaly has just completed her degree in music through the Berklee College of Music Online. She plays piano, flute, trombone and saxophone. She is a member of the Awesome Second Time Arounders marching band and Tampa Oratorio Singers.
Other volunteer positions include board member for Computer Mentors, which provides technical, computer training to underserved youth and a board member for Instruments of Change, which provides band programs to Title 1 elementary schools. These band programs provide music training to fifth graders to prepare them for middle school band, including a free instrument.
Greg Rust is Raymond James’ senior vice president of operations-service delivery and a member of Raymond James Financial’s operating committee. Rust brings extensive combined operational, financial and leadership experience in the financial services and healthcare industries, and he began his career in missile propulsion systems engineering as a civilian for the U.S. Navy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA in finance, both from the University of Maryland. He also holds the Series 7, 24, 27 and 66 securities licenses.
Gary Satterfield was the chief executive of a not-for-profit industry trade association representing the equipment and technology suppliers to the solid waste and recycling industry before his retirement in 2010. Over his more than 20 years working with not-for-profit trade associations, Satterfield has had both technical and executive responsibilities, encompassing staff management and development, financial management, customer/client service, strategic planning, technical support, membership development, government relations and meeting planning. While working, Satterfield completed his master’s degree in business management from Central Michigan University. Plans for retirement brought Satterfield to Brandon in 2006, drawn to the abundance of cultural activities in the Tampa Bay area, and he is currently a supporter of many of those cultural organizations.
Satterfield is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in applied science and naval science. Following graduation, he went through nuclear power training and later server as engineer officer. He served on four submarines during his active duty. After 30 years of naval service, Satterfield retired from the Naval Reserve with the rank of captain. He is the recipient of many awards and commendations, including the Navy Commendation Medal.
For 53 years, the Florida Orchestra has endured as an artistic gem in the Tampa Bay community. As many orchestras across the country remain dark for the pandemic, the Florida Orchestra has been live on stage for 48 in-person performances — and counting — since Oct. 31, when it returned from an eight-month hiatus with new safety measures in place at the Mahaffey Theater. TFO also offers select concerts for free via live stream and on demand so everyone has access to the music during the pandemic.
‘Gnoming Around Oldsmar’ pop-up art project debuts
OLDSMAR — The city of Oldsmar is under a gnome invasion with the official launch of “Gnoming Around Oldsmar,” a pop-up art project. Set to run through May, the newest program features 12 mischievous gnomes strategically placed around Oldsmar and in its parks for Oldsmar residents and visitors of all ages to seek and find.
To find the gnomes, participants must solve riddles found at OldsmarPopUpArt.com. Once the Sherlock Gnome hunters discover a treasured find, they can snap a selfie with the mystical creature and share their discovery on social media using the hashtag #OldsmarGnomes.
Program brochures, including the riddles, are also available from city staff members during normal business hours at Oldsmar City Hall, 100 State St. W.; Oldsmar Public Library, 400 St. Petersburg Drive E.; and the Cypress Forest Recreation Center, 650 Pine Ave. N.
This engagement is the third installment of the city’s pop-up art projects. In the spring of 2019, “Unveil the Trail” was launched by the city for young residents to find hidden animal tracks along the Oldsmar Trail that unveiled when sprayed with water. In the winter of 2019, the “Ribbon Tree Project” provided the city an opportunity to partner with local businesses that adopted a tree along State Street to decorate with various ribbons.
For more information, contact Lisa Schmid, Oldsmar arts coordinator, at 813-749-1145 or email lschmid@myoldsmar.com.
Capitol reschedules Graham Nash performance
CLEARWATER — The Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced its upcoming Graham Nash performance has been rescheduled.
“An Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash” was set for Saturday, April 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, March 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $53.50, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Palladium announces Creative Class of 2021
ST. PETERSBURG — The Palladium at St. Petersburg College recently selected 11 Tampa Bay performers to be members of the initial Palladium Creative Class of 2021. Each artist receives a stipend of $2,500 that will be used to create a new project for the Palladium.
The Palladium Creative Class of 2021 members include:
• Beacon (Helen Hansen French and Lauren Ree Sloan) — Dance
• Damon Fowler — Blues
• Elizabeth Baker — New Music
• James Suggs — Jazz
• Jeremy Carter — Jazz
• Jeremy Douglass of The Florida Bjorkestra — Pop
• La Lucha (Mark Feinman, Alejandro Arenas and John O’Leary) — Jazz
• Nate Najar — Jazz
“The Palladium is thrilled to be able to support these talented artists as they create new work,” said Paul Wilborn, Palladium executive director. “To be an arts town you must support your homegrown talent. This is one of the ways we can do that.”
In addition to receiving funding directly from the Palladium to produce new projects, these artists will also benefit from the recent investment the Palladium has made in their brand-new Palladium Live! streaming series. All Creative Class performances are being captured using new equipment the Palladium has invested in, including multiple, high-definition video cameras and professional sound equipment for them to be presented online through their streaming partner, Mandolin. Shows can be viewed on any computer or internet-capable device. Patrons can purchase tickets online at mypalladium.org.
Following is a look at the Palladium Creative Class of 2021 performance schedule:
• March 19 — Saxophonist Jeremy Carter, with his Rubber Band, featuring two keyboard players and a powerful rhythm section.
• March 26 — Tampa Bay’s best bluesman, Damon Fowler, appears with a five-piece band.
• April 9 — La Lucha appears with James Suggs and Ken Peplowski.
• April 16 — An evening of dance featuring artists from Beacon.
• April 23 — A special bossa nova show featuring Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar, plus an all-star band.
More show dates will be announced soon. For details on the Palladium Creative Class of 2021, visit mypalladium.org.
With its two venues, the 815-seat main concert hall Hough Hall, as well as its intimate award-winning 175-seat candlelit listening room the Side Door, and now event streaming, the Palladium fosters artistically and culturally diverse performing arts, educational and film programs that bring artists and audiences together in a first-class professional, affordable setting.
Frankie Valli shows rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the concerts with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Thursday, March 25; and Friday, March 26, have been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new dates, Friday, March 18, 2022; and Saturday, March 19, 2022. Both shows will be at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $63.25, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
EOT to stage ‘Disenchanted!’
LARGO — Eight O’Clock Theatre will present “Disenchanted!” at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The production will run March 5-21, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and matinees on Sunday at 2 p.m. This show will be presented in a limited-capacity cabaret setting to promote proper social distancing. Tables of four will be available for purchase as a package for $114. To avoid close contact with others outside each group, seats will not be sold individually. For tickets and information, visit www.largoarts.com.
Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em? Certainly not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. The original storybook heroines are none-too-happy with the way they’ve been portrayed in today’s pop culture: Drawn by a man, saddled with an improbably perfect figure, Americanized, commoditized, sanitized and morally burdened with assuring successive generations of wide-eyed girls that not only will their prince come, but his arrival will be something to actually celebrate. As Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” might say, bonne chance with that. So they’ve tossed their tiaras and have come to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know — these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth. This laugh-out-loud 90-minute musical is perfect for a girls’ night or any night where women want to feel empowered.
James Grenelle will direct this production, with Jason Tucker providing musical direction.
Ruth Eckerd Hall reschedules ‘South Pacific’
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific,” set for Saturday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.