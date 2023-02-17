CLEARWATER — Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have performed more than 30 sold-out shows at Ruth Eckerd Hall and like those performances, these concerts are expected to sell out quickly.
In the 1960s and early 1970s, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons recorded hit after hit and sold over 175 million albums featuring unforgettable tunes like “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”
Last year marked the 60th anniversary of the group’s ﬁrst No. 1 hit, “Sherry,” and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are celebrating by continuing to tour throughout the U.S. and abroad to packed houses of fans from multiple generations.
The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles including “December ’63 — Oh What a Night,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” and “Grease.” His songs have been omnipresent in other iconic movies such as “The Deer Hunter,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Conspiracy Theory” and “The Wanderers.”
In addition to their long string of hits, the 2005 musical “Jersey Boys,” detailing those remarkable years, ran on Broadway for 12 years and won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. “Jersey Boys” has been produced worldwide and just ended a long off-Broadway run in May 2022. “Jersey Boys” continues to tour with productions in the U.S. and internationally.