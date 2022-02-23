CLEARWATER — Multiple Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell will perform Friday, March 4, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St. in Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
With more than 40 years of American roots music under his belt, the Texas native is a two-time Grammy Award-winner with five No. 1 hits of his own and six Americana Music Association Awards, including their Lifetime Achievement for Songwriter Award.
With strong roots in country music, Crowell has written chart-topping hits for Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and others. But owing to the distinctly universal, literary quality of his writing, he has also penned beloved songs for artists as diverse as Bob Seger, Etta James, the Grateful Dead, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett and countless others.
A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Crowell is the author of the memoir “Chinaberry Sidewalks.”
Crowell was honored with ASCAP’s prestigious Founder’s Award in 2017 and that same year released the album “Close Ties,” which spawned another Grammy-nomination for “It Ain’t Over Yet” with Rosanne Cash and John Paul White in the category of Best Americana Song.
In 2018, Crowell opened his own record label, RC1 Records. Since then, he has released “Acoustic Classics,” “Texas,” and his latest album, “Triage.”