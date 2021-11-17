CLEARWATER — The 31st annual Suncoast Jazz Festival is right around the corner, and organizers are once again busy preparing to entertain attendees with a mix of smokin’ hot indoor music performances and outdoor sun and fun.
The three-day celebration will run Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19-21, and will be spread out across five indoor venues at the Sheraton Sand Key, 1160 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach; and Marriott Suites Sand Key, 1201 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach.
The festival will showcase some of the best professional traditional jazz musicians from all over the United States as well as aspiring young musicians from the community. Performances rotate every hour throughout each day and night at the various stages and ballrooms at the hotels. Daily tickets range from $50 to $55. Three-day tickets are $198. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.suncoastjazzclassic.com or call 727-248-9441.
This year’s lineup will feature more than 20 bands and guest artists from both the Tampa Bay area and from across the United States. Festival bands will be playing traditional jazz, big band, swing, zydeco, banjos, rockabilly and more. The lineup will include performances by a number of festival newcomers such as the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Diego Figueiredo, and the Ed Metz Trio with Rossano Sportiello and Nicki Parrott. Returning favorites include Jason Marsalis, Professor Cunningham & His Old School, the Dave Bennett Quartet, Cornet Chop Suey, Tom Rigney & Flambeau, Heather Thorn and Vivacity, Jim Gover’s Dixieland Jam Sessions, La Lucha, Dick Hyman, Nate Najar and Daniela Soledad.
A few of the area’s youth musician groups also will perform at the festival. Those scheduled to take the stage include the Tarpon Springs High School Jazz Ensemble and the Ruth Eckerd Youth Jazz Band.
The Brubeck Brothers Quartet
Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together practically all their lives. Drummer Dan and bassist, trombonist, and composer Chris cut their first record together in 1966 — more than a half century ago. They’ve subsequently played a variety of styles in a number of different groups, as well as with their father, jazz giant Dave Brubeck, and with their own Brubeck Brothers Quartet. With Dan and Chris as the foundation, guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb, complete this dynamic quartet.
The Brubeck Brothers Quartet performs at concert series, colleges, and jazz festivals across North America and Europe including the Newport, Detroit, Montreal, Playboy/Hollywood Bowl, and Monterey Jazz Festivals. Their latest CD, “TimeLine,” celebrated Dave Brubeck's famous 1958 State Department tour. The CD received extensive airplay in major jazz markets across America and was a hit on the Jazz Week radio charts for five months.
Diego Figueiredo
Diego Figueiredo is considered one of the most talented guitar players in the world today. Winner of the Montreux Jazz Competition and the VISA Prize, Figueiredo has released over 20 albums to date, three DVDs, and several instructional books. His music is a fusion between jazz, bossa nova and classical.
Figueiredo’s unique interpretations, along with his phenomenal technique and emotion, has created an explosion of adoring fans and concertgoers. To date, Figueiredo has performed in more than 40 countries around the world.
Jason Marsalis
Jason Marsalis made his festival debut at the Suncoast Jazz Festival in 2019.
According to MM Music Agency, Marsalis’ musical abilities became evident at an early age. The son of pianist and music educator Ellis Marsalis and his wife Dolores, and the youngest sibling of Wynton, Branford and Delfeayo, he is well known for his extreme drumming. He studied percussion at Loyola University New Orleans and got work as a sideman in mainstream jazz, funk, and jazz fusion groups. He worked with his father’s group, as well as the pianist Marcus Roberts, as he fine-tuned his playing in two of the most demanding trio settings in modern jazz.
In 2013, Marsalis released “In a World of Mallets” on Basin Street Records, displaying his expertise on the vibraphones. The same year he was recognized as the 2013 rising star winner in the Downbeat Magazine annual critics poll. “In a World of Mallets” features his original music, songs from his band mates, and more. Marsalis also plays marimba, glockenspiel, tubular bells, vibraphone and xylophone on the album as he expands on his “discipline” overdubs of recent years.
Drawing from a wide range of influences, Marsalis performs original music as well as many hidden gems in the jazz literature and beyond. He has a knack for selecting compositions that cover a wide range of moods, rhythms, and emotions.
His most recent Basin Street Records release with his 21st Century Trad Band is “Melody Reimagined: book 1,” the first in a series exploring the possibilities of creating new compositions based off of the chord progressions from existing compositions.
Visit jasonmarsalis.com.
Nate Najar
Returning to the festival this year is the Tampa Bay area’s own Nate Najar.
Najar is an American guitarist, music producer and composer who plays mostly as a fingerstyle guitarist playing the classical guitar. He released a follow-up to his acclaimed 2016 album “This Is Nate Najar.” On “Under Paris Skies,” his 2018 album, Najar explores his passion for French jazz and pop with deeper commitment and purpose than ever before. The 11-track collection extends Najar’s creative relationship with Woodward Avenue Records, which released his “Christmas in December” in 2017. Najar’s affiliation with the popular jazz label dates back to “Groove Me,” his 2010 collaboration with Melba Moore that reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Jazz chart.
His artistry evokes a modern and progressive attitude that perpetuates the legacy of the great Charlie Byrd. Visit www.natenajar.com.
Daniela Soledade
Najar will perform several times throughout the three-day festival on various stages with other visiting musicians. Among those sharing the stage with him is Daniela Soledade.
Soledade may initially seem like a fresh name in Brazilian music, but the vocalist’s impact immediately strikes a chord as encountered on her bold and subtle 2019 debut album, “A Moment of You.” Released by Blue Line Music Records, this carefully curated set of bossa nova gems manages to dodge the most obvious choices and adds Brazilian-ized standards and original songs. The album was created in partnership with Najar serving as producer/guitarist. The collaboration frames the luminous tone and mature interpretive powers of this talented vocalist, singing in both English and Portuguese.
Soledade’s back story lends added depth to her unfolding musical career. She is tied to a lineage of great Brazilian artists, ranging from her grandfather Paulo — collaborator with Antonio Carlos Jobim, Vinícius de Moraes, Baden Powell and other Brazilian legends — and her father Paulinho, who has worked as producer and partner with Ivan Lins and Gilberto Gil.
Growing up, she spent time in top studios in Rio de Janeiro, observing and performing with her father. She studied flute at the Music Conservatory Villa Lobos in Rio at age 14, and continued with her music after moving to Florida at 16.
Soledade is now poised for her moment in the larger music scene.
“I couldn't be happier about this project,” Soledade said about “A Moment of You” in a press release. “I love that I have my grandfather and father's songs in there with one of my own. I love the intimate, delicate, rich sound of the recordings. I love that all of the musicians who play on it are amazing world-class musicians. The vibe, the feeling, the two languages combined, the authentic Brazilian rhythms that I grew up with … everything is perfect for me. I couldn't think of a better album to take me to the next stage of my musical life.”
Visit danielasoledade.com.
Festival history
For 30 years, event organizers have worked industriously behind the scenes to present the annual Suncoast Jazz Festival, an event committed to preserving and promoting jazz — the only true American art form.
Over the years, the festival has evolved into a unique celebration of jazz, providing opportunities for both professional musicians from all over North America as well as aspiring young musicians from the Tampa Bay area to perform and share their music with impassioned and very appreciative audiences in Clearwater.
Thanks to an abundance of individual sponsors as well as festival attendees, Suncoast Classic Jazz Inc. can continue to serve the local community. Each year, the organization provides financial assistance to both individual young musicians as well as bands and local schools — to the tune of nearly $100,000 over the years.
COVID-19 safety information
We all know what happened last year: The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed all kinds of arts and entertainment traditions, putting concerts and festivals on hold indefinitely.
For the Suncoast Jazz Festival, that meant event organizers would have to think outside the box if they wanted to continue the tradition in some form. Thanks to some ingenious planning, COVID-19 didn’t get the last word … or musical note: Event organizers put on a virtual version of the Suncoast Jazz Festival last year, with musical performances streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and at suncoastjazzfestival.com.
While this year’s festival will see a welcome return to in-person concerts, COVID-19 is still re-shaping how concertgoers and event planners deal with indoor social gatherings. On the festival website, Joan Dragon, Suncoast Jazz Festival director, explains the COVID-19 protocols that will be implemented at this year’s festival.
According to Dragon, each attendee will be required to provide either a proof of vaccination or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of presenting to the festival. Festival organizers will strongly recommend that all attendees wear a mask in public spaces at all times during the festival, except when eating and drinking.
Dragon goes on to say that event organizers will continue to monitor the pandemic situation, which is constantly in flux, and reserve the right to change venue protocols at any time.
For complete information on the festival’s COVID-19 safety information, visit www.suncoastjazzfestival.com/covid-19-safety-information/.
For festival details, including a performance schedule, visit www.suncoastjazzfestival.com.