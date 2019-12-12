A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Richard Jewell’
- Genre: Drama and biography
- Cast: Sam Rockwell, Paul Walter Hauser, Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm
- Director: Clint Eastwood
- Rated: R
Directed by Clint Eastwood and based on true events, “Richard Jewell” is a story of what happens when what is reported as fact obscures the truth.
“There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have 30 minutes.” The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing — his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart.
Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client’s name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him.
‘Jumanji: The Next Level’
- Genre: Comedy, action and adventure
- Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nora 'Awkwafina' Lum and Danny DeVito
- Director: Jake Kasdan
- Rated: PG-13
In “Jumanji: The Next Level,” the gang is back but the game has changed.
As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
‘Black Christmas’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O'Grady, Lily Donoghue, Caleb Eberhardt and Cary Elwes
- Director: Sophia Takal
- Rated: PG-13
Just in time for the holidays comes a timely take on a cult horror classic as a campus killer comes to face a formidable group of friends in sisterhood.
Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters — athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O’Grady) — prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one.
As the body count rises, Riley and her squad start to question whether they can trust any man, including Marty’s beta-male boyfriend, Nate (Simon Mead), Riley’s new crush Landon (Caleb Eberhardt) or even esteemed classics instructor Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes).
Whoever the killer is, he’s about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t about to be anybody’s victims.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’
- Genre: Drama and comedy
- Cast: Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates, Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, Ben Schnetzer, Michael Gambon, Bella Thorne, Thandie Newton, Chris Zylka, Emily Hampshire and Jacob Tremblay
- Director: Xavier Dolan
- Not rated
A decade after the death of an American TV star, a young actor reminisces about the written correspondence he once shared with the former, as well as the impact those letters had on both their lives.
‘A Hidden Life’
- Genre: Drama and war
- Cast: August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon, Bruno Ganz, Karin Neuhauser, Tobias Moretti, Matthias Schoenaerts and Ulrich Matthes
- Director: Terrence Malick
- Rated: PG-13
Based on real events, “A Hidden Life” is the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II.
When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife Fani and children that keeps his spirit alive.