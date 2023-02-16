CLEARWATER — The Irish Tenors will perform Monday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The Irish Tenors have been touring together since 1998, with sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and major concert halls throughout the world. Their faces and voices are familiar to PBS audiences through several specials, including the "Ellis Island" recordings that sold a million CDs and DVDs.
Since they first joined voices in 1998, The Irish Tenors have made countless traditional treasures breathe with new life. They have proven themselves gifted interpreters of a wide range of material, with such songs as “My Heart Will Go On,” from the “Titanic” soundtrack; “Fairytale of New York, previously recorded by Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues; and even Jimmy Kennedy’s “South of the Border (Down Mexico Way).” These songs live comfortably in their repertoire alongside “Danny Boy,” “Whiskey in the Jar” and “Fields of Athenry.”
Among the group’s best-selling albums, “Heritage” ranks as one of the finest with classic recordings of many of the most beautiful Irish songs. “We Three Kings” is their best-selling Christmas album and includes all of superb Christmas gems that feature year after year in their legendary Christmas tour.
Attending their Christmas show has become a tradition for many families who love the group’s music and their holiday program.
The Irish Tenors powerful vocal line-up of Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan and Declan Kelly is unquestionably the leading brand of this genre. All classically trained singers, each having performed in leading concert halls across the world, together they combine to produce a sound and concert experience, which touches hearts and stirs the emotions. Their repertoire features happy songs of celebration and humor, mixed with touching melodies and songs that warm the heart.
The magic they’ve captured on previous releases has resulted in millions of albums sold and the upper reaches of Billboard’s music charts. The Irish Tenors have appeared on several incredibly successful and highly rated PBS specials including “Ellis Island” and “Live from Belfast” as well as “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “Regis and Kelly,” “Martha Stewart,” and “A&E Breakfast with the Arts.” They also are one of the best-selling acts to appear on QVC.
The Irish Tenors continue to tour constantly, thrilling old fans and winning new ones all around the globe. In the United States, they are one of the most successful Irish touring acts ever, second only to U2.