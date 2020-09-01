LARGO — The Four Freshmen will perform Sunday, Nov. 15, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
This show will be presented in a limited-capacity cabaret setting to promote proper social distancing. Tables of four will be available for purchase as a package for $140. To avoid close contact with others outside each group, seats will not be sold individually. Tickets are available now. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
The Four Freshmen have enamored listeners world-wide for years, while gaining recognition as one of the most influential vocal groups of all time. Their sound inspired the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, the Mamas & the Papas, Frankie Valli and the Manhattan Transfer. The Freshmen have recorded over 75 albums and 70 singles. They have received six Grammy nominations. The group has toured constantly since their inception, continuing to perform around the globe.
The history of the Four Freshmen dates back to 1948, when four young men created a sound that forever changed the way vocal jazz harmony was heard and performed. The group started with two brothers, Don and Ross Barbour, their cousin Bob Flanigan, and friend Hal Kratzsch. The last original member of the vocal quartet retired in 1993. Current members include Tommy Boynton, Stein Malvey, Jake Baldwin, and Bob Ferreira.
The show will be presented indoors at the Tonne Playhouse. Following the guidelines in Pinellas County's ordinance, guests and staff are required to wear face coverings at all times, unless seated and consuming food or beverages, inside the Central Park Performing Arts Center or outdoors on the Parkview Terrace. Congregating on the dance floor is prohibited during the performance. All safety precautions are subject to change with updates to federal, state, or local guidance. For questions about the new venue, series, or seating, contact the box office at 727-587-6793.