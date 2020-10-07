CLEARWATER — Carl Fischer’s Sunshine City Brass will perform Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., in the Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Cabaret Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Also performing will be longtime Tampa Bay saxophonist and vocalist Ronnie Dee. Kyle Schroeder will open the show. The show is being presented by Ruth Eckerd Hall and Clearwater Jazz Holiday.
A table reservation is required. A table costs $100, which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service. Food and beverages will be available for purchase exclusively via tableside service. Single or standing admission is not available. Tables are separated by a minimum of 6 feet. Advance purchase is highly recommended due to limited capacity.
To make a reservation and for more information, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Carl Fischer, a member of Billy Joel’s band, and the Sunshine City Brass will take audience members on a jazz journey where the north meets south. The show will feature second-line grooves and familiar tunes that conjure vibes of the Crescent City and paired with the energy of the Big Apple. The concert will feature fresh takes on New Orleans jazz, Billy Joel classics and much more.
Fischer is one of today’s most visible trumpet players, keeping a consistent worldwide touring schedule. He performs on some of the world’s biggest stages as a featured soloist/multi-instrumentalist, playing trumpet, flugelhorn, trombone and saxophones, including record-breaking sold-out stadium and arena tours with Joel. Fischer has been a member of the Billy Joel band since late 2005. He has shared the stage or recorded with a virtual who’s who of the music industry, from Wynton Marsalis to Axel Rose, and has performed for President Obama, the kings of Thailand and Bahrain and also the Prince of Morocco.
Saxophonist Kyle Schroeder returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall for the first time since opening for Mindi Abair in August. Schroeder hails from the Tampa Bay area and is a former student at the Hoffman School of the Arts. Currently a senior at University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, he has also had the opportunity to play large festivals including the Clearwater Jazz Holiday three times. Schroeder is currently recording his debut album featuring Ben Tankard and other guest artists.
Ruth Eckerd Hall will continue to follow state recommendations for re-opening Florida. The following protocols are currently in place:
• Face masks are required for entry into the facility
• Face masks are available at the door upon request
• The facility will be deep sanitized before your arrival
• Hand sanitizer stations are readily available
• If you are in need of an attendant with cleaning supplies, ask a staff member
• Please cooperate with all social distancing measures in place on the day of the event
• Those who suspect they are ill or reside with someone who is ill with flu-like symptoms are asked exchange their tickets for a future show
“While we are committed to providing a clean and safe environment, it is impossible to eliminate all health risks in any location so please use discretion,” event organizers said in a press release. “Staff members will be available day of show to answer any questions or concerns.”
For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.