TAMPA — Cas Haley will perform Thursday, March 9, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
A Texas native, Haley is a soulful contemporary artist who has captured the heart of America through his upbeat, melodic lyrics and rhythmic guitar-riffs, which are infused with a groovy surf-roots signature sound that only he can provide.
With more than 50 million YouTube views in total and more than 2 million SoundCloud followers, the Billboard charting artist has engraved his name as a mainstay industry artist.
Haley, a married father of two, delivers nothing less than impactful social goodness and pounds full of positivity in each and every song, as well as his live performances. His music conveys messages of appreciation for all things good, as family, friendship, being in the moment, unity and hope for a better tomorrow.
Haley’s eponymous debut album was released in 2008 on Cartel Records. In 2010, he released “Connection” on Easy Star Records. “Connection” featured the radio hit “Better,” as well as a number of songs that have been fan favorites over the years, such as “Release Me (The Fear),” “Time And Truth,” and his cover of Alicia Keys’ “No One.”
Haley followed that with a Christmas EP, “Gifts To Give,” which included his own original song as well as his take on four other holiday classics. His third full-length album, La Si Dah, was released in 2013 and proved to be an even more genre-busting release. It was recorded with Rob Fraboni, the Grammy winning producer who has collaborated with The Rolling Stones and many others.
Since then, Haley has gone on to release a string of albums on Mailboat Records, with “All the Right People” being his latest album.