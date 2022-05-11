Tragedy & trauma underlie action, horror in new Doctor Strange film
Everyone knows Superman has one weakness: kryptonite. Even people who have never picked up a single comic book in their lives are aware that for the Man of Steel, exposure to kryptonite — specifically green kryptonite — in small doses causes sickness, dizziness, and weakness. Heavy doses result in a severe and immediate reaction causing extreme pain, sickness, and extreme physical debilitation.
DC Comics had several superheroes with some kind of Achilles' heel. Martian Manhunter, for instance, has a psychosomatic fear of fire — with exposure to fire causing him to lose his superpowers. In the early days, Green Lantern had the most embarrassing vulnerability of all: the color yellow. If an evil mutant banana attacked him, he’d be in big trouble.
In the superhero pantheon of Marvel Comics, weaknesses and vulnerabilities are often internal rather than external. An obvious example would be Tony Stark’s hubris as well as his alcoholism, a theme explored famously in the “Demon in a Bottle” storyline from 1979. The story arc ran in “The Invincible Iron Man,” Vol. 1, issues 120 through 128. There are many other instances in Marvel Comics, from Matt Murdock’s bouts with depression to Carol Danvers’ PTSD stemming from childhood trauma — a subject examined in Margaret Stohl’s “The Life of Captain Marvel.” The recent Disney+ miniseries “Moon Knight” brought that character’s struggle with dissociative identity disorder from the pages of the comic book into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Note: One need not be a sorcerer to divine the high probability of spoilers in the following review.
Mental illness lies at the heart of the newest feature film from Marvel Studios. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hit theaters May 6, continuing Phase Four of the MCU and efficiently subverting expectations with an intricate melding of action, horror, anguish, and pathos. Several key characters face cognitive distortions and inner turmoil as they strive to reach their goals. Director Sam Raimi is up to the task of weaving together all these story threads to create a layered film that is as emotive and introspective as it is exciting and suspenseful.
As one can guess from the title, the film expands the MCU by further developing the concept of parallel universes. The idea of the Multiverse appeared previously in the Disney+ series “Loki” and “What If…?” and in the Marvel/Sony film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
As the film opens, America Chavez (Xochiti Gomez), a teenage girl born with the ability to travel across dimensions, is working with a Doctor Strange from another dimension in an attempt to acquire the Book of Vishanti, a repository of good or “white magic” in the MCU. Located in a perilous gulf between parallel universes, the book is almost in their grasp when they are attacked by a demon. Strange is killed, and America barely escapes by involuntarily opening a portal that sends her — along with Strange’s corpse — to another universe.
Did I mention that America can’t control her unique ability? She only makes the leap from one universe to another when she’s terrified or in immediate danger. It’s a super-charged defense mechanism.
Arriving in the universe where the MCU’s primary Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) resides, America is once again pursued by an octopus-like demon. Fortunately for her, the chase ends up right underneath Doctor Strange’s nose, and he leaps into action.
After the demon has been vanquished, America reluctantly shares her story with Strange and Wong (Benedict Wong), the Sorcerer Supreme of this universe. The demons stalking her are being sent by someone who wants to capture her and exploit her ability to travel through the Multiverse. Runes on the demon provide an important clue that the person behind the attacks is using witchcraft.
Because of this discovery, Strange seeks advice from Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Their meeting proves both informative and — well, shocking. The film picks up Wanda’s character arc from the 2021 series “WandaVision.”
From here, things start to go extraordinarily badly for Strange and America. After they take refuge in Kamar-Taj in Nepal, the stronghold and main headquarters of the Masters of the Mystic Arts is attacked. Once again, America unintentionally activates her power, sending both her and Strange to yet another universe. Here, the two hope to find another ally. In a universe where red means go and green means stop, they quickly learn alliances may not be so easy to broker.
There’s no need to reveal any more plot points: The battle to protect America spills across the Multiverse and causes significant death and destruction.
Of course, Raimi checks all the boxes. He has the perfect résumé for orchestrating this mash-up of genres that steers the MCU into dark metaphysical territory. Despite its complex narrative, the film is fast-paced and intense. When Raimi brings the horror elements to the screen, he doesn’t hold back: Those sequences are full of campy shockers, well-constructed jump-scares, and even a few grisly deaths.
With all the action and horror elements, it’s easy to lose track of the fact that the story at the heart of the film is essentially a tragedy. While this script is original, it found its inspiration in a 2005 Marvel comic book limited series written by Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by Olivier Coipel. Trauma, loss, and immense grief serve as the catalyst that leads to obsession and, eventually, psychosis. Unlike the previous Doctor Strange film, the hero isn’t facing an antagonist like Dormammu — a primordial inter-dimensional entity and ruler of the Dark Dimension. Here, he is facing someone who has suffered a series of traumatic life events that led to a dark path.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will send the MCU in new directions. It’s a breath of fresh air, giving diehard fans a distinctive shift in tone. It advances the Multiverse as a central to future Phase Four films and it introduces new characters that will play a role in upcoming films. Overall, Raimi helped rejuvenate the franchise — with a lot of help from an outstanding cast, a brilliant score by Danny Elfman, and stunning visual effects that will likely earn award nominations.