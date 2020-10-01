Mike Suggs to bring band to Seminole Rec Center parking lot
SEMINOLE — The Seminole Recreation Department will host Music in the Parking Lot, a drive-in music event, Friday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m., in the parking lot of the Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St., Seminole.
The stage will be set for a performance by the band Mike Suggs and the Be Prepared to Party Band, a Toby Keith tribute band playing country and Southern rock. This is a ticketed event with parking spaces starting at $10. The Recreation Department is working on setting the parking lot so SUV/trucks are in the back row and premier sites for low profile vehicles and sites with a tailgate option will be available. Masks and social distancing will be required when outside of the vehicles.
To reserve a spot, call 727-391-8345. Cost is $25 for a tailgate spot, which includes one space for the vehicle and one for tailgating; $15 premier spot on the front row which is not available to large profile vehicles such as trucks, vans, and large SUVs; and $10 for a general spot.
St. Petersburg City Theatre to present
‘Hound of the Baskervilles’
ST. PETERSBURG — “Hound of the Baskervilles,” based upon the crime novel written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and adapted and directed by David Middleton, will be presented Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11, 2 p.m., at St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg.
The production will be a combination of stage play and radio play, performed live on stage at the theater, with social distancing for the actors and the audience. Tickets are $23 per person. Visit www.spcitytheatre.org/tickets.
Sherlock Holmes is intrigued by a centuries-old legend in which every generation of the wealthy Baskerville family is eventually killed by a monstrous hound. Suspecting there is more to the story than meets the eye, he sends Dr. Watson to the estate to investigate. Sir Henry, the only Baskerville left, is grateful for his help. But when a crazed convict escapes and footprints from a beast are found, Baskerville wonders if Watson will be enough.
For the safety of our patrons and actors and in accordance with city ordinance, all patrons are required to wear face protectors and temperatures will be taken at entrance. The entrance will be directly into the theater house from the north parking lot. Lobby entrances will not be used. The box office and concessions will not be open.
Due to COVID-19, only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. St. Petersburg City Theatre reserves the right to move patron's seats to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Seats have been configured in small groups. Patrons are asked to select seats according to their group size. Do not select seats in a group where seats have already been purchased. For information, email office@spcitytheatre.org, or call 727-866-1973.
Eight O’Clock Theatre to stage ‘Inverted Broadway’
LARGO — Eight O’Clock Theatre will present “Inverted Broadway,” a role-reversal revue, at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
This show will be presented in a limited-capacity cabaret setting to promote proper social distancing. Tables of four will be available for purchase as a package for $140. To avoid close contact with others outside each group, seats will not be sold individually. Tickets are available now. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
The show will feature a night of Broadway favorites, performed in unexpected ways.
In this gender-swapped musical revue, anything can happen. Men will sing songs originally written for women, and vice versa. In a performance where gender doesn’t matter, songs take on new meanings and can make you laugh or cry for different reasons. Don’t miss this one weekend event where you can be anyone you want to be.
Proceeds will benefit Eight O’Clock Theatre.
Since 1982, Eight O'Clock Theatre has entertained theatergoers in the Tampa Bay area with live performances, bringing Broadway, Off-Broadway and original productions to the stage, first in the Largo Community Center, and, since 1996, in the Tonne Playhouse at the Largo Cultural Center, now called the Central Park Performing Arts Center.
Winner of Best of the Bay from Tampa Bay Magazine and Best Community Theatre at the 2013 Florida Theatre Conference, Eight O'Clock Theatre continually brings top quality entertainment to the Tonne Playhouse stage. Whether you are a season ticket holder or are considering becoming one, this award-winning community theatre group welcomes your interest and support. For information, visit www.eightoclocktheatre.com.
Following the guidelines in Pinellas County's ordinance, guests and staff are required to wear face coverings at all times, unless seated and consuming food or beverage, inside the Central Park Performing Arts Center. All safety precautions are subject to change with updates to federal, state, or local guidance. For questions, contact the box office at 727-587-6793 or main office at 727-587-6751.
Palm Harbor Library to host NaNoWriMo
PALM HARBOR — Palm Harbor Library will present a Virtual NaNoWriMo event in conjunction with National Novel Writing Month in November.
Each year, the Palm Harbor Library becomes a write-in location in support of NaNoWriMo, a worldwide event that begins Nov. 1. The goal is to end the month of November with 50,000 words of a brand-new novel.
For years, hundreds of thousands of people have taken this challenge. From stay-at-home parents to students, teachers, and mechanics, anyone can participate in this event. The event is free.
Hundreds of traditionally published novels have been written during a NaNoWriMo events, such as Sara Gruen’s “Water for Elephants,” Erin Morgenstern’s “The Night Circus,” and Marissa Meyer’s “Cinder.”
In the past, the Palm Harbor Library hosted in-person meetings where writers gathered and worked together to achieve their word count. This year, things look a bit differently, but the library is still adamant about supporting writing fluency and creativity.
The library will be running this program virtually, kicking off NaNoWriMo on Thursday, Oct. 1. Participating writers will receive support and tips on structuring a novel idea, outlining, creating characters, crafting dialogue, and getting ready for the great writing marathon. In November, writers will be encouraged and motivated to complete the 50,000-word count by achieving different milestones and earning virtual badges.
In December, the program will continue by exploring what writers should do with their brand-new novels. With a self-published author on the library staff, the program will provide information and resources on editing, beta readers, and publishing.
For more details and registration information, sign up for the Palm Harbor Library’s monthly newsletter and follow the library on social media.
Visit www.PalmHarborLibrary.org.
EOT, Come Out St. Pete to present ‘Mothers and Sons’
LARGO — During the LGBT history month of October, Eight O'Clock Theatre in partnership with Come Out St. Pete will host a limited engagement event. Three performances of Terrence McNally's award-winning “Mothers and Sons” will be presented Oct. 9-11 at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
This show will be presented in a limited-capacity cabaret setting to promote proper social distancing. Tables of four will be available for purchase as a package for $86. To avoid close contact with others outside each group, seats will not be sold individually. Tickets are available now. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
At turns funny and powerful, “Mothers and Sons” portrays a mother who has lost her son to AIDS 20 years earlier and pays an unexpected visit to the New York apartment of her late son's partner, who is now married to another man and has a young son. Challenged to face how society has changed around her, generations collide as she revisits the past and begins to see the life her son might have led. Exceptionally timely and intensely resonant, this powerful drama explores the burden of guilt, the challenges of acceptance, and the hope for closure.
The production includes adult language and content. It will be directed by Ron Zietz.
Bruce Cockburn show at Capitol Theatre canceled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Bruce Cockburn 50th anniversary concert scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19 has been canceled.
Ticket holders will be contacted about refund options. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com/publichealth.
Soft Water Studios announces October exhibition
ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for “2020 Vision — Focusing on 3D Art,” an exhibition of work by photographer Jim Swallow, will take place Saturday, Oct. 10, 5:05 to 8:08 p.m., at Soft Water Studios, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg.
The event is free and open to the public. The studio will be providing a safe, socially-distanced opportunity to see this exhibit featuring the 3D photography of Jim Swallow.
To create stereographs, Swallow uses two cameras synced together. The cameras are placed the same distance apart as the human eye so as to create a 3D image. After the images are printed they are viewed with antique stereographs, many of which were made in the 19th century. This show was made possible in part with an individual artist grant from the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance.
The show also features the art of all 20 nationally and internationally known artists from St. Petersburg in the gallery on exhibition with the 3D show. In addition to Swallow, featured artists in the show include Cheryl Anne Day Swallow, D YaeL Kelley, Rebecca Skelton, Demeree Barth, Carrie Jadus, Dee Perconti, Kayla Harbeitner, Charlie Parker, Josh Poll, Mark Aeling, Duncan McClellan, Kyu Yamamoto, Teresa Sullivan, Benjamin Mallett, David Bradford, Brian Ransom, Kevin Brady and Rachel Stewart.
The show will continue through Oct. 31. For more information about the artist, visit www.jimswallow.com.
Studio 1212 to present ‘Four Elements’
CLEARWATER — An opening reception for “Four Elements” will take place Sunday, Oct. 18, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 1405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
The event is free and open to the public. Visitors are required to wear face masks. Artists will be celebrating the reopening of the gallery to the public.
The exhibition will continue through Nov. 21. The gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.studio1212.org or call 727-999-1524.