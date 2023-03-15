CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road will present country music superstar Darius Rucker as the featured performer at the seventh edition of Valspar Live, presented by Chick-fil-A.
Valspar Live is a concert series associated with the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship.
The concert will take place Saturday, March 18, on the Osprey Driving Range at Innisbrook Resort, immediately adjacent to the Copperhead Course, shortly after the conclusion of Saturday’s play at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The concert is free to all ticketed golf fans. Tickets for the 2023 Valspar Championship, including Valspar Live, are available online at ValsparChampionship.com.
A three-time Grammy winner, Rucker has released four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country charts and his cover of the traditional “Wagon Wheel” is one of the top five best-selling country songs ever.
Chris Young and Big & Rich performed at Valspar Live in 2022 after COVID restrictions prevented a concert in 2021 and cancelled the tournament in 2020. Other Valspar Live acts have included the Band Perry in 2015, Rascal Flatts in 2016, Toby Keith in 2017, Jake Owen and Dustin Lynch in 2018, and Brad Paisley in 2019.
Rucker first achieved multi-platinum status as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Grammy-winning pop band Hootie & the Blowfish, whose album “Cracked Rear View” remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career Grammy for Best Solo Country Performance with “Wagon Wheel.”
Rucker co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at country radio once again with “Beers and Sunshine” in 2021. Rucker has released a string of new singles — including “My Masterpiece” and “Same Beer Different Problem” — in recent years as he puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.
Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new Music Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. He has raised over $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. He has also advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.
The Valspar LIVE concert is produced by the Valspar Championship in conjunction with Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road.