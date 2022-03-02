ST. PETERSBURG — Singer/songwriter Chelsea Cutler will perform Tuesday, March 15, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Within three short years, Cutler went from bedroom-constructed uploads to 2 billion-plus cumulative streams and acclaim from Billboard, Complex, PAPER Magazine, Refinery29, Ones To Watch and more. In 2017, her breakthrough single “Your Shirt” paved the way for her debut EP, “Snow in October.” Leaving college shortly after, she hit the road alongside Quinn XCII in 2018 before kicking off a prolific string of releases, including the independently released mixtapes “Sleeping with Roses” and “Sleeping with Roses II,” leading to two sold-out nationwide headline tours in fall 2018 and spring 2019.
After signing to Republic Records at the beginning of 2019, Cutler released the joint EP "Brent" with close friend and frequent collaborator Jeremy Zucker which was led by the RIAA certified platinum single "You Were Good to Me." Later she featured on Kygo's summer anthem "Not OK" and spent the next few months playing major festivals such as Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more. During that time, Cutler was formulating her solo debut album, “How to Be Human,” which was released in January 2020. “How to Be Human” is a collection of songs that touch on both human emotions and the human psyche.
Cutler saw her debut on the Top 40 radio charts with the project's lead single, "Sad Tonight," and supported the album with another sold-out nationwide tour including two shows at Terminal 5 in New York City.
Later in 2020 during the pandemic, Cutler managed to safely reunite with Zucker in upstate New York to create "Brent II," their follow-up joint EP that released in February 2021, from which the two performed singles on “The Today Show” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
At the same time, Cutler was also working on music for a new project, which would become her sophomore album, “When I Close My Eyes.” Following the release of singles such as "Devil on My Shoulder" and "Calling All Angels,” the album was released in October 2021 to critical acclaim.