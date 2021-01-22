The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Our Friend’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck
- Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite
- Rated: R
“Our Friend” tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family — journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson), and their two young daughters — and how their lives are upended by Nicole’s heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer.
As Matt’s responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.
It is scheduled to be released on Jan. 22 by Gravitas Ventures.
‘No Man’s Land’
- Genre: Western
- Cast: Frank Grillo, Jake Allyn, George Lopez, Andie MacDowell, Alex MacNicoll and Jorge A. Jiménez
- Director: Conor Allyn
- Rated: PG-13
Border vigilantes Bill Greer (Frank Grillo) and his son Jackson (Jake Allyn) are on patrol when Jackson accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant boy. Bill tries to take the blame but Texas Ranger Ramirez (George Lopez) sees through the lie, spurring Jackson to flee south on horseback across the Rio Grande — to become a gringo "illegal alien" in Mexico. Chased by Texas Rangers and Mexican federales, Jackson journeys across deserts and mountains to seek forgiveness from the dead boy's vengeful father (Jorge A. Jimenez), as he falls in love with the land he was taught to hate.
“No Man’s Land” will be released on Jan. 22 by IFC Films.
‘The White Tiger’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
- Director: Ramin Bahrani
- Rated: R
Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India.
Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing — a servant — so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master.
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.
“The White Tiger” was released in theaters Jan. 13 and will debut on Netflix Jan. 22.
‘Born a Champion’
- Genre: Martial arts drama
- Cast: Sean Patrick Flanery, Dennis Quaid and Katrina Bowden
- Director: Alex Ranarivelo
- Rated: R
Dennis Quaid and Sean Patrick Flanery headline this powerful martial arts action film about the love for family and the drive for greatness.
After a blood-soaked jujitsu match in Dubai, fighting legend Mickey Kelley (Sean Patrick Flanery) falls to superstar Blaine. But years later, an online video proves that Blaine cheated, and the world demands a rematch. Can the aging underdog get back into shape in time to vanquish his foe, get revenge, and claim his prize?
The film is scheduled for limited release in select theaters in the United States on January 22 and be available via video on demand the same day.
‘PG: Psycho Goreman’
- Genre: Science fiction, horror and comedy
- Cast: Nita-Josee Hanna and Owen Myre
- Director: Steven Kostanski
- Not rated
Siblings Mimi (Nita-Josee Hanna) and Luke (Owen Myre) unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (Matthew Ninaber), or PG for short, and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn’t long before PG’s reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues’ gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters and on video on demand Jan. 22 by RLJE Films and Shudder.
‘The Cleansing Hour’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Ryan Guzman, Kyle Gallner, and Alix Angelis
- Director: Damien LeVeck
- Not rated
Max (Ryan Guzman) and Drew (Kyle Gallner) run a popular webcast that streams “live exorcisms” watched by millions across the globe. In reality, the exorcisms are just elaborately staged hoaxes performed by paid actors. But their fortunes take a turn when one of the actors becomes possessed by an actual demon and takes the crew hostage. In front of a rapidly growing audience, the demon subjects the crew to a series of violent challenges, threatening to expose the dark secrets they’ve been hiding from each other unless they come clean and reveal they’re impostors before the show is over.
The film will be released Jan. 19 via DVD, digital and video on demand by RJLE Films.
