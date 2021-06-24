CLEARWATER — Children’s YouTube sensation Blippi recently announced a tour across North America, including a date in the Tampa Bay area.
“Blippi the Musical” will be presented Saturday, Aug. 7, 2 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
“Blippi the Musical” is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage. Blippi’s first tour is bringing the fun and antics of his beloved adventures to the stage, to provide an interactive, family-friendly show unlike anything else out there. Blippi’s appeal lies in his wonder and in the way he looks at the world. He’s taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with over 20 million YouTube subscribers and 900 million views per month. Blippi is also available on some of the largest premium streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle.
Stevin John is the creator of Blippi and acts as the writer and creative force behind the Blippi character. John does not appear in the live show. Now that Blippi has evolved as a character, he is excited that a dynamic stage performer has been cast as Blippi to entertain and thrill audiences across all of the tour markets.
For information about the production, visit blippithemusical.com. For information about Blippi, visit blippi.com or youtube.com/Blippi.