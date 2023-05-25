TAMPA — IAMX will take the stage Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
IAMX is the solo music project of Chris Corner. After leaving the trip-hop group Sneaker Pimps, Corner metamorphosed into a creator of raw art that disrupts gender and genre in the 2000s. IAMX’s 2004 debut “Kiss + Swallow” featured some songs that had been written for the Sneaker Pimps’ fourth album, but Corner soon put his old life behind him, forging ahead with a theatrical and gender-bending alias.
According to IAMX’s official website, from 2004 onward, IAMX maintained a hectic recording and touring schedule, moving to Berlin in 2005 at the peak of its electronic renaissance.
“The Alternative,” the second IAMX album, was released in 2006 and was followed in 2008 by “Live in Warsaw.”
“Kingdom of Welcome Addiction” and its anagram remix album “Dogmatic Infidel Comedown OK” followed in 2009 and 2010, chronicling a dark phase in Corner’s life. That period also produced 2011’s “Volatile Times” and 2013’s “The Unified Field” albums, the latter of which is considered a milestone in IAMX’s creative development as a musician and performer. Eventually, however, dark energy claims its toll.
IAMX relocated to Los Angeles following a tour supporting “The Unified Field.” The move helped lift IAMX from a cycle of depression and exhaustion. New work soon followed, with “Metanoia” released in 2015 and the mini-album “Everything Is Burning (Metanoia Addendum)” in 2016.
Recent releases include “Machinate,” in 2021, and “Fault Lines¹,” in 2023. In announcing a tour supporting the new work, IAMX expressed gratitude at being able to return to music following the pandemic.
“I truly thought the toxic combination of Spotify and COVID was the beginning of the end of independent artists,” IAMX said. “It’s been another lesson in self compassion and humility.”